Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York, April 15,...more
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster...more
A closed Louis Vuitton in Soho is covered in plywood, as retail sales suffer a record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
A woman pushes her cart with food donated by City Harvest Mobile Market Food Distribution Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 15. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pedestrians pass a medical worker on a break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A doctor uses his phone outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People stand and cheer for healthcare workers outside Mount Sinai West Hospital at 7pm on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A discarded mask is seen outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A woman wears a plastic food container for protection during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Empty seats are seen during an Easter service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, April 12. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Headstones are seen in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Queens, April 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) in New York City, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS
A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper...more
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hospital beds are seen inside Columbia University's Baker Field Athletic Complex in the Inwood neighborhood in New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Medical workers react to applause from firefighters and members of the public outside the Phyllis And William Mack Pavilion in Manhattan, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A trashcan containing contents that includes P.P.E is seen outside a funeral home in New York City, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, April 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Paramedics take a patient into an emergency center in Brooklyn, New York, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
