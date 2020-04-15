Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2020 | 6:58pm EDT

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York, April 15,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing during ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 30
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson  
Close
3 / 30
A closed Louis Vuitton in Soho is covered in plywood, as retail sales suffer a record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

A closed Louis Vuitton in Soho is covered in plywood, as retail sales suffer a record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A closed Louis Vuitton in Soho is covered in plywood, as retail sales suffer a record drop during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
4 / 30
A woman pushes her cart with food donated by City Harvest Mobile Market Food Distribution Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 15. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman pushes her cart with food donated by City Harvest Mobile Market Food Distribution Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 15. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A woman pushes her cart with food donated by City Harvest Mobile Market Food Distribution Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 15. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 30
Pedestrians pass a medical worker on a break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Pedestrians pass a medical worker on a break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Pedestrians pass a medical worker on a break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 30
A doctor uses his phone outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A doctor uses his phone outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A doctor uses his phone outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 30
People stand and cheer for healthcare workers outside Mount Sinai West Hospital at 7pm on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People stand and cheer for healthcare workers outside Mount Sinai West Hospital at 7pm on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
People stand and cheer for healthcare workers outside Mount Sinai West Hospital at 7pm on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 30
A discarded mask is seen outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A discarded mask is seen outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
A discarded mask is seen outside the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 30
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Close
10 / 30
A woman wears a plastic food container for protection during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman wears a plastic food container for protection during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A woman wears a plastic food container for protection during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 30
Empty seats are seen during an Easter service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, April 12. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Empty seats are seen during an Easter service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, April 12. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Empty seats are seen during an Easter service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan, April 12. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 30
Headstones are seen in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Queens, April 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Headstones are seen in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Queens, April 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Headstones are seen in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Queens, April 11. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 30
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) in New York City, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) in New York City, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS) in New York City, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 30
A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper Manhattan, April 9. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A healthcare worker takes part in a demonstration as part of a national day of action calling on federal and local authorities to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and support outside New York-Presbyterian Medical Center in upper Manhattan, April 9. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 30
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday in Brooklyn, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 30
People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
People walk in Times Square, Manhattan while some screens are seen illuminated in blue as part of the "Light It Blue" initiative to honor healthcare workers in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 30
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 30
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 30
Hospital beds are seen inside Columbia University's Baker Field Athletic Complex in the Inwood neighborhood in New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Hospital beds are seen inside Columbia University's Baker Field Athletic Complex in the Inwood neighborhood in New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Hospital beds are seen inside Columbia University's Baker Field Athletic Complex in the Inwood neighborhood in New York City, April 11. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
20 / 30
Medical workers react to applause from firefighters and members of the public outside the Phyllis And William Mack Pavilion in Manhattan, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Medical workers react to applause from firefighters and members of the public outside the Phyllis And William Mack Pavilion in Manhattan, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Medical workers react to applause from firefighters and members of the public outside the Phyllis And William Mack Pavilion in Manhattan, April 10. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
21 / 30
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 30
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
23 / 30
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 30
A trashcan containing contents that includes P.P.E is seen outside a funeral home in New York City, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A trashcan containing contents that includes P.P.E is seen outside a funeral home in New York City, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A trashcan containing contents that includes P.P.E is seen outside a funeral home in New York City, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
25 / 30
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, April 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, April 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, April 3. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 30
Paramedics take a patient into an emergency center in Brooklyn, New York, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Paramedics take a patient into an emergency center in Brooklyn, New York, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Paramedics take a patient into an emergency center in Brooklyn, New York, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
27 / 30
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 7. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
28 / 30
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronaviru...

Next Slideshows

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting...

5:46pm EDT
What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline....

1:38pm EDT
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

11:29am EDT
Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help...

10:49am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

New York pediatrician Dr. Greg Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started, conducting telemedicine consultations, trying to keep patients out of the E.R. and managing anxieties.

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus

The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help him vet possible running mates.

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread

People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast