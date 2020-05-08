Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The Statue of Liberty is seen behind refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NYPD officers wake up a passenger on the subway, May 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan, May 3. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Adria Rosenberg holds a sign as she joins her mother during a protest outside an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York to honor first responders and essential workers, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers roll a casket down a city street outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services funeral home, which was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, in Brooklyn, April 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the NYPD outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A worker passes by a boarded-up restaurant, April 27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Flowers attached to a barricade next to a temporary refrigerated morgue truck outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People wear protective face masks as they wait in line to receive free food at a curbside pantry for needy residents run by the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens in Brooklyn, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man passes by a boarded up restaurant, April 29. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hospital workers in protective equipment move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Angelo Troconis serenades healthcare workers from his car outside of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, April 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center building under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients in New York, April 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19. U.S. Air National Guard/Major...more
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers, April 16.
FDNY and EMT personnel lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alisha Narvaez, the manager, and Nicole Warring, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, April 2 ....more
A healthcare worker watches from inside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as emergency responders and residents came out to cheer and thank healthcare workers, April 20. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Medical workers walk during a short break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York's walk-in COVID-19 testing centers, in the Bronx, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar...more
A woman watches as an NYPD officer helps workers carry a body out of a house in Brooklyn, April 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man wearing a mask walks down Canal Street in Manhattan, April 27. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/via REUTERS
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A medical worker orders at a 24-hour bodega near Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People wearing protective masks walk past closed shops on the the Coney Island boardwalk, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
New York State Army National Guard soldiers walk through Times Square, April 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem section, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Police officers from the NYPD salute as the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort departs Pier 90 in Manhattan to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients in New York City, April 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A trashcan containing PPE is seen outside a funeral home in New York, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister...
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the...
Spectacular views of the super flower moon
The last supermoon of 2020 is named the "flower moon" by indigenous tribes for the flowers that bloom in May, according to NASA.
MORE IN PICTURES
Texas nurse expecting Mother's Day baby makes tough choices over virus fears
Samantha Salinas never planned to give birth during a global pandemic, but Mother's Day 2020 may be when her baby finally arrives.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
Marking 75 years since Victory in Europe Day
Countries mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, though the coronavirus dampened planned commemorations.
UK has Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
The United Kingdom has the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe at more than 32,000, figures showed, increasing pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his response to the crisis.
Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong
Rival lawmakers scuffled in Hong Kong's legislature in a row over electing the chairman of a key committee, a fresh sign of rising political tension as the coronavirus pandemic tapers off in the Chinese-ruled city.
Spectacular views of the super flower moon
The last supermoon of 2020 is named the "flower moon" by indigenous tribes for the flowers that bloom in May, according to NASA.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil is by far the hardest-hit nation in Latin America, with the Amazon city of Manaus suffering the country's most deadly outbreak per capita as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals, cemeteries, and officials' ability to tally the dead.