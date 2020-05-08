Edition:
Fri May 8, 2020

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The Statue of Liberty is seen behind refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, May 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
NYPD officers wake up a passenger on the subway, May 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan, May 3. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Adria Rosenberg holds a sign as she joins her mother during a protest outside an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, May 1. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover of New York to honor first responders and essential workers, April 28. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Workers roll a casket down a city street outside the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services funeral home, which was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, in Brooklyn, April 30. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A woman exits Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk, April 7. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Healthcare workers gather for lunch purchased by members of the NYPD outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 28. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
A worker passes by a boarded-up restaurant, April 27. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Flowers attached to a barricade next to a temporary refrigerated morgue truck outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Lindsey Leinbach takes a swab to test for the coronavirus at a One Medical testing facility built in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
People wear protective face masks as they wait in line to receive free food at a curbside pantry for needy residents run by the Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens in Brooklyn, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A man passes by a boarded up restaurant, April 29. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Angelo Troconis serenades healthcare workers from his car outside of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, April 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan and the World Trade Center building under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients in New York, April 30. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
New York Army National Guard Sgt. Major Nicholas Pardi presents an American flag during a memorial service for a veteran who died from COVID-19 while being treated at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 19. U.S. Air National Guard/Major Patrick Cordova/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as NYPD Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers, April 16.

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
FDNY and EMT personnel lift a man after moving him from a nursing home into an ambulance in Brooklyn, April 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, the manager, and Nicole Warring, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A healthcare worker watches from inside NYU Langone Medical Center in Manhattan as emergency responders and residents came out to cheer and thank healthcare workers, April 20. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Medical workers walk during a short break at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 16. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York's walk-in COVID-19 testing centers, in the Bronx, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A woman watches as an NYPD officer helps workers carry a body out of a house in Brooklyn, April 20. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 13. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A man wearing a mask walks down Canal Street in Manhattan, April 27. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
U.S. Army Sgt. Marlenny Medin asks a patient about his medical history at the Javits New York Medical Station, April 8. U.S. Army/Spc. Nathan Hammack/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A medical worker orders at a 24-hour bodega near Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
People wearing protective masks walk past closed shops on the the Coney Island boardwalk, April 11. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
New York State Army National Guard soldiers walk through Times Square, April 20. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Healthcare workers prepare to transfer the body of a deceased person at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A U.S. Army National Guard member rests on boxes of preferred meals being distributed free to residents in the East Harlem section, April 1. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Police officers from the NYPD salute as the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort departs Pier 90 in Manhattan to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, after treating patients in New York City, April 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A trashcan containing PPE is seen outside a funeral home in New York, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
