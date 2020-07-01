Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 30, 2020 | 8:12pm EDT

Inside New York's autonomous protest zone

Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A person sits under an umbrella as rain falls at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A man has his hair braided in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A person hangs a sign in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People gather at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A makeshift mobile phone charging station in an area demonstrators are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People gather in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
An upside-down US flag is pictured in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
People take part in a protest in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators make a sign inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A woman sits in a waterproof pod inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Demonstrators relax inside an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
An image of George Floyd is seen on the ground at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People sit at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People erect a tent at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A woman wears a "Black Lives Matter" earring at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People gather at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A sign is seen painted on the sidewalk at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
An NYPD officer speaks to people gathered at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A woman sits under an umbrella at a protest to defund the police in an area demonstrators are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A protestor sits in an area demonstrators protesting to defund police are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in Manhattan, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
