Inside New York's autonomous protest zone
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June...more
A person sits under an umbrella as rain falls at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man has his hair braided in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person hangs a sign in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A makeshift mobile phone charging station in an area demonstrators are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People gather in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An upside-down US flag is pictured in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in a protest in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators make a sign inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators relax inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman sits in a waterproof pod inside of an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators relax inside an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An image of George Floyd is seen on the ground at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People sit at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People erect a tent at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman wears a "Black Lives Matter" earring at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People gather at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sign is seen painted on the sidewalk at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An NYPD officer speaks to people gathered at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sits under an umbrella at a protest to defund the police in an area demonstrators are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protestor sits in an area demonstrators protesting to defund police are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in Manhattan, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People take part in a protest to defund the police in a place they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change.
St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home
A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they marched through their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday.
