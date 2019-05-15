Edition:
Wed May 15, 2019

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rubble and damage in the Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen one month after the fire, in Paris, May 15. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Rubble and damage at the altar in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Damaged chairs and rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

A protective net inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

A worker stands on scaffolding near rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

Workers stand amid rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS

