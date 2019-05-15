Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
Rubble and damage in the Notre-Dame Cathedral is seen one month after the fire, in Paris, May 15. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Rubble and damage at the altar in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Damaged chairs and rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
A worker stands on scaffolding near the rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
A protective net inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
A worker stands on scaffolding near rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Workers stand amid rubble in the Notre-Dame Cathedral one month after the fire. Philippe Lopez/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their...
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Who is hoping to be Britain's next prime minister?
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will step down before the next phase of Brexit negotiations and, although she has not put a date on her departure,...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above
Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws
Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called marchers "useful idiots and imbeciles."
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.