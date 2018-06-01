Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center

Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. "The Otay Mesa Detention facility is basically a jail for immigrants with two major exceptions. Not a single person there is there serving time for a crime and the vast majority of people...more

Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. "The Otay Mesa Detention facility is basically a jail for immigrants with two major exceptions. Not a single person there is there serving time for a crime and the vast majority of people there don't have the opportunity to get out on bail. They are just warehoused there while they go through their immigration process," said Bardis Vakili, a staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), about the privately-run detention facility near California's southern border with Mexico. In addition to those apprehended by ICE, the detention center also houses detainees of the U.S. Marshals Service. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

