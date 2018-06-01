Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center
A detainee sits with a soccer ball at Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego, California, May 18, 2018. At the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego, several hundred detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are...more
Razor wire sits on top of the entrance to Otay Mesa immigration detention center. But the chances of being granted asylum are slim and many immigrants could face long detentions of up to several years separated from families and loved ones while...more
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. "The Otay Mesa Detention facility is basically a jail for immigrants with two major exceptions. Not a single person there is there serving time for a crime and the vast majority of people...more
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. As the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump takes a harder line toward undocumented immigrants, many people who find themselves on the wrong side of U.S. immigration law could end...more
Detainees' possessions are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. Once inside the facility, detainees are held in "housing units" that can hold approximately 130 detainees. According to ICE, the detainees are permitted to work at the...more
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. "They also have an opportunity to sign up for work, that can range from doing exterior perimeter weed pulling and landscaping to sanitary duties to kitchen staff duties, commissary...more
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. ICE told Reuters that detainees have four hours of recreation time each day while at Otay Mesa in which they can play sports, go to the chapel or visit the detention center's library to...more
People walk into Otay Mesa immigration detention center. The ACLU's Bardis Vakili disputed this, saying detainees may be locked up for up to 23 hours a day. "People are in jumpsuits, they spend 23 hours a day confined to a unit, there's maybe 80...more
Handcuffs are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. In March and April, more than 50,000 people were detained per month trying to cross the southwest border illegally, levels similar to those during the administration of Barack Obama,...more
An ICE officer is seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. But once they reach the United States, migrants must run the gauntlet of an immigration system caught between assisting or criminalizing hundreds of thousands who have entered the...more
Barbed wire is seen through a door at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. Asylum seekers must demonstrate fear of persecution because of their race, religion, nationality or membership in a particular social group. Criminal threats or violence...more
Detainees attend a service in a chapel at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. The Trump administration has cited a more-than-tenfold rise in asylum claims compared to 2011, including growing numbers of families and children and a shift to more...more
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. The administration has stepped up immigration enforcement, making it likely that growing numbers of people will be detained awaiting deportation, and is locked in a fight with so-called...more
A guard watches a suicidal detainee in a cell at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee stands in a cell at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee sits on her bed at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees watch television at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee throws away his food tray at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee plays soccer at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee lies in a dentist's chair at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Books are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pile of laundry is seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A detainee talks on the phone at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detainees are seen at Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk out of Otay Mesa immigration detention center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
