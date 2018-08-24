Inside Russia's military expo
A participant holds a rifle during the annual international military-technical forum "ARMY" at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek multiple rocket launcher fires during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses participants via a video link during the opening of the expo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman poses for a photo next to statues depicting Russian servicemen. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian T-80 U tank drives. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An AK-308 rifle is on display. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer fires during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek multiple rocket launcher drives. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers fire during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Military vehicles and cannons are on display. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen walk. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian serviceman on a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
(L-R, front) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the expo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian Armata T-15 mechanized infantry combat vehicle is on display. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher fires during a demonstration. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant poses for a picture. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen stand atop armoured vehicles. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants attend the expo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian servicemen work. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian armoured vehicles take part in the expo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
