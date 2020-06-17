Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People paint at a free painting station at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk between concrete barriers newly installed by the city at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A "BLM" message is painted on a park structure at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Street art, modified to represent the area's acronym change from CHAZ to CHOP, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, June 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman affixes a small sign to part of the so-called "No Cop Co-Op" which is providing free items like food, drink, and hygiene products to community members at the CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A depiction of Charleena Lyles, a black woman killed by Seattle Police in 2017, is seen on plywood outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People work in a garden inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11. Eva Wood - Twitter @EVAGISELLE
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Notes are attached to a large plywood board titled "Things We Learned" at the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters sit during a protest in Seattle, June 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man attends a protest at the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed CHAZ, June 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People participate in a "Decolonization Conversation Cafe" at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by an image of Martin Luther King Jr. attached to a bus stop at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A woman walks in front of an upside down U.S. flag affixed to the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather on the street at the autonomous zone in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Messages are pinned to a cork board inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS
Protesters who identify as people of color stand as a speaker encourages white attendees to sit as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man walks across the street over freshly painted sign that reads 'Black Lives Matter' near Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tents populate a grassy field at Cal Anderson Park as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone near the department's East Precinct, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A police officer walks in front of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sign with demands for Seattle police and the city of Seattle hangs on a fence as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A message written on the side of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct warns others not to break inside the building, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people', June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Next Slideshows
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against...
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, even as cases worldwide surpass 8 million.
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London
Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.