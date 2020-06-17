Edition:
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People paint at a free painting station at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk between concrete barriers newly installed by the city at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

A "BLM" message is painted on a park structure at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Street art, modified to represent the area's acronym change from CHAZ to CHOP, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, June 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman affixes a small sign to part of the so-called "No Cop Co-Op" which is providing free items like food, drink, and hygiene products to community members at the CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A depiction of Charleena Lyles, a black woman killed by Seattle Police in 2017, is seen on plywood outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People work in a garden inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11. Eva Wood - Twitter @EVAGISELLE

Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Notes are attached to a large plywood board titled "Things We Learned" at the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters sit during a protest in Seattle, June 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man attends a protest at the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed CHAZ, June 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

People participate in a "Decolonization Conversation Cafe" at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk by an image of Martin Luther King Jr. attached to a bus stop at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A woman walks in front of an upside down U.S. flag affixed to the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

People gather on the street at the autonomous zone in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS

A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Messages are pinned to a cork board inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS

Protesters who identify as people of color stand as a speaker encourages white attendees to sit as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man walks across the street over freshly painted sign that reads 'Black Lives Matter' near Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tents populate a grassy field at Cal Anderson Park as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone near the department's East Precinct, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A police officer walks in front of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A sign with demands for Seattle police and the city of Seattle hangs on a fence as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A message written on the side of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct warns others not to break inside the building, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people', June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

