Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial...more
Jamil jumps onto a barricade with graffiti reading "Cop free zone" as his parents stand nearby at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Tony K., a registered nurse with Providence Health, administers a free coronavirus test at a testing site on the edge of the CHOP area in Seattle, June 25. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Local motorcycle clubs, including 206 Kingz, Road Queens and Magic Wheels, arrive at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester consoles another after a scuffle following tensions in the presence of a national Fox News crew at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Legal observers with the National Lawyers Guild, marked by bright green hats, talk in a group at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People gather near tents as smoke rises from a contained grill fire at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is rushed by a man filming on his phone after a closed door meeting with a small group of protesters at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church near the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester plays a trumpet in front of a Seattle Police Officer at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People occupy space in the CHOP area in Seattle, June 25. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester providing security reacts as another man yells at people to leave the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters link arms in front of the Seattle Department's East Precinct after reports that police may arrive soon, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters use a truck to move a concrete barricade added by the city outside the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Harry Hearns of the 'community response team' talks to other protesters as they discuss strategies outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters begin to move barricades to protect a smaller area outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person sits on the Cal Anderson Park field as Black Lives Matter signs hang on the fence as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People lie down on the street after some believed police would arrive outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An apparent bullet hole is seen in the glass at Fleet Feet following a shooting in the area the night at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A sign with '8:46' in reference to George Floyd’s death sits at a memorial site as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A woman walks by a depiction of George Floyd as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A child walks by newly painted George Floyd graffiti at the Cal Anderson Park Reflecting Pool as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson...more
Volunteers tend to a community garden built by protesters at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A bike station offers free phone charging and food at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk between concrete barriers newly installed by the city as protesters demonstrate at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People paint at a free painting station at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A "BLM" message is painted on a park structure at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, June 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman affixes a small sign to part of the so-called "No Cop Co-Op" which is providing free items like food, drink, and hygiene products to community members at the CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A depiction of Charleena Lyles, a black woman killed by Seattle Police in 2017, is seen on plywood outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People work in a garden inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11. Eva Wood - Twitter @EVAGISELLE
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Notes are attached to a large plywood board titled "Things We Learned" at the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters sit during a protest in Seattle, June 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man attends a protest at the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed CHAZ, June 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People participate in a "Decolonization Conversation Cafe" at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by an image of Martin Luther King Jr. attached to a bus stop at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A woman walks in front of an upside down U.S. flag affixed to the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People gather on the street at the autonomous zone in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Messages are pinned to a cork board inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS
Protesters who identify as people of color stand as a speaker encourages white attendees to sit as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man walks across the street over freshly painted sign that reads 'Black Lives Matter' near Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Tents populate a grassy field at Cal Anderson Park as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone near the department's East Precinct, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A police officer walks in front of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A sign with demands for Seattle police and the city of Seattle hangs on a fence as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A message written on the side of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct warns others not to break inside the building, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people', June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
