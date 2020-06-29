Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial...more

A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

