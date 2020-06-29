Edition:
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Jamil jumps onto a barricade with graffiti reading "Cop free zone" as his parents stand nearby at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Tony K., a registered nurse with Providence Health, administers a free coronavirus test at a testing site on the edge of the CHOP area in Seattle, June 25. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Local motorcycle clubs, including 206 Kingz, Road Queens and Magic Wheels, arrive at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A protester consoles another after a scuffle following tensions in the presence of a national Fox News crew at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Legal observers with the National Lawyers Guild, marked by bright green hats, talk in a group at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People gather near tents as smoke rises from a contained grill fire at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 28. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is rushed by a man filming on his phone after a closed door meeting with a small group of protesters at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church near the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A protester plays a trumpet in front of a Seattle Police Officer at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
People occupy space in the CHOP area in Seattle, June 25. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A protester providing security reacts as another man yells at people to leave the CHOP area in Seattle, June 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Protesters link arms in front of the Seattle Department's East Precinct after reports that police may arrive soon, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protesters use a truck to move a concrete barricade added by the city outside the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Harry Hearns of the 'community response team' talks to other protesters as they discuss strategies outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Protesters begin to move barricades to protect a smaller area outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A person sits on the Cal Anderson Park field as Black Lives Matter signs hang on the fence as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
People lie down on the street after some believed police would arrive outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
An apparent bullet hole is seen in the glass at Fleet Feet following a shooting in the area the night at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
A sign with '8:46' in reference to George Floyd’s death sits at a memorial site as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A woman walks by a depiction of George Floyd as people continue to occupy space at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 22. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A child walks by newly painted George Floyd graffiti at the Cal Anderson Park Reflecting Pool as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Volunteers tend to a community garden built by protesters at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
A bike station offers free phone charging and food at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 18. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
People walk between concrete barriers newly installed by the city as protesters demonstrate at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
People paint at a free painting station at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A "BLM" message is painted on a park structure at Cal Anderson Park at the CHOP area in Seattle, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Seattle Department of Transportation crews install concrete barriers as protesters against racial inequality occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A demonstrator sits at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, June 15. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A woman affixes a small sign to part of the so-called "No Cop Co-Op" which is providing free items like food, drink, and hygiene products to community members at the CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A depiction of Charleena Lyles, a black woman killed by Seattle Police in 2017, is seen on plywood outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People work in a garden inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11. Eva Wood - Twitter @EVAGISELLE

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Artists fill in the letters of a "Black Lives Matter" mural on E. Pine Street near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in this aerial photo taken over Seattle, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
People walk by signs at a barrier set up at the edge of the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Notes are attached to a large plywood board titled "Things We Learned" at the self-proclaimed CHAZ/CHOP zone around the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Protesters sit during a protest in Seattle, June 12. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A man attends a protest at the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A demonstrator stands during a protest at the self-proclaimed CHAZ, June 14. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People participate in a "Decolonization Conversation Cafe" at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People walk by an image of Martin Luther King Jr. attached to a bus stop at the CHAZ/CHOP zone, June 14. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A woman walks in front of an upside down U.S. flag affixed to the Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People gather on the street at the autonomous zone in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Messages are pinned to a cork board inside the area protesters call CHAZ in Seattle, June 11, 2020. Nick Wood/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Protesters who identify as people of color stand as a speaker encourages white attendees to sit as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A man walks across the street over freshly painted sign that reads 'Black Lives Matter' near Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Tents populate a grassy field at Cal Anderson Park as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone near the department's East Precinct, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A police officer walks in front of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, June 11. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A sign with demands for Seattle police and the city of Seattle hangs on a fence as protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A message written on the side of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct warns others not to break inside the building, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people', June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
