Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 1:14pm EDT

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for the defunding of the Seattle police,June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A light shines on plywood boards attached to a chain link fence surrounding the boarded-up Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A raised fist painted into one of the neighborhood's rainbow crosswalks as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A person walks by a message calling for the freeing of anyone arrested during the demonstrations as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A protester holds a sign depicting a police officer holding a protester's umbrella after Seattle Police vacated their East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
