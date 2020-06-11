Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace 'police' with 'people' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and...more
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while...more
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A person stands at a railing at the Seattle Police department's East Precinct as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk over a rainbow crosswalk newly spray painted with a 'Black Lives Matter' abbreviation as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People gather next to a spray-painted message reading 'Defund SPD' as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk by a station dubbed the 'No Cop Co-Op' filled with free snacks and drinks donated by community members, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Black Lives Matter stencils adorn the outside walls of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People walk freely through East Pine Street, formerly protected by heavy police presence, as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters walk down previously-blocked streets near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A light shines on plywood boards attached to a chain link fence surrounding the boarded-up Seattle Police Department East Precinct, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters demonstrate outside after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Plywood spray painted with umbrellas sit near a fence section formerly used as a barricade against protesters, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People stand in front of a makeshift memorial, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A protester walks by a boarded up entrance after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A raised fist painted into one of the neighborhood's rainbow crosswalks as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man holds a sign that reads 'Durkan's done,' referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, after Seattle Police vacated the department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters rally outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A person walks by a message calling for the freeing of anyone arrested during the demonstrations as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester holds a sign depicting a police officer holding a protester's umbrella after Seattle Police vacated their East Precinct, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated, June 8. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
People stand near barricades formerly used to keep them out of the area, June 9. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Next Slideshows
Israel's griffon vultures get new lease on life
The griffon vultures of Israel - ungainly, smelly and shrunken to a wild population of around 180 due to accidental poisoning and urbanization - are being...
Christopher Columbus statues burned, beheaded and torn down
Monuments to Christopher Columbus are toppled amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequalities.
Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington
Protesters share moments of joy, grief and anger in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
MORE IN PICTURES
Israel's griffon vultures get new lease on life
The griffon vultures of Israel - ungainly, smelly and shrunken to a wild population of around 180 due to accidental poisoning and urbanization - are being revived by a network of conservationists.
Christopher Columbus statues burned, beheaded and torn down
Monuments to Christopher Columbus are toppled amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequalities.
Scenes from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington
Protesters share moments of joy, grief and anger in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
George Floyd laid to rest in Houston
George Floyd, whose death roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral in Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement."
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.