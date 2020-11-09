Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2020 | 12:39pm EST

Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

Stacey Abrams speaks ahead of former president Barack Obama's address in Atlanta, Georgia, November 2, 2020. Abrams, 46, a lawyer, entrepreneur, romance novelist and Georgia politician, became a national Democratic figurehead after losing a hard-fought governor's race in 2018 by just 55,000 votes. Now she is being lauded by Democrats, academics, voters and activists around the country for boosting Joe Biden to victory. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Stacey Abrams speaks ahead of former president Barack Obama's address in Atlanta, Georgia, November 2, 2020. Abrams, 46, a lawyer, entrepreneur, romance novelist and Georgia politician, became a national Democratic figurehead after losing a...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Stacey Abrams speaks ahead of former president Barack Obama's address in Atlanta, Georgia, November 2, 2020. Abrams, 46, a lawyer, entrepreneur, romance novelist and Georgia politician, became a national Democratic figurehead after losing a hard-fought governor's race in 2018 by just 55,000 votes. Now she is being lauded by Democrats, academics, voters and activists around the country for boosting Joe Biden to victory. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
1 / 26
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia. Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from legions of community groups and activists, are behind the Democratic shift, experts say. Aiding these efforts are seismic changes in the formerly agrarian state's population - it has grown by over 30% since 2000, as newcomers flocked in from out of state, including liberal whites and people of color. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia. Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from legions of community groups and activists, are...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia. Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from legions of community groups and activists, are behind the Democratic shift, experts say. Aiding these efforts are seismic changes in the formerly agrarian state's population - it has grown by over 30% since 2000, as newcomers flocked in from out of state, including liberal whites and people of color. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
2 / 26
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day in Atlanta. "Stacey Abrams made it her business to go out and register people of color," said Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory University. "She went out and registered thousands of people to vote and then created the tools to help remind them about the election process." REUTERS/Brandon Bell

India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day in Atlanta. "Stacey Abrams made it her business to go out and register people of color," said Andra Gillespie, a professor of political...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day in Atlanta. "Stacey Abrams made it her business to go out and register people of color," said Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory University. "She went out and registered thousands of people to vote and then created the tools to help remind them about the election process." REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
3 / 26
Former President Barack Obama applauds Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a rally in Atlanta. Georgia's 16 electoral votes aren't the only prize. The Senate races in the state, including one with Ossoff, are so close that they'll go to a run-off in January, and Democrats are going to pour resources into winning, Abrams said Sunday. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Former President Barack Obama applauds Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a rally in Atlanta. Georgia's 16 electoral votes aren't the only prize. The Senate races in the state, including one with Ossoff, are so close that they'll go to a run-off in...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Former President Barack Obama applauds Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a rally in Atlanta. Georgia's 16 electoral votes aren't the only prize. The Senate races in the state, including one with Ossoff, are so close that they'll go to a run-off in January, and Democrats are going to pour resources into winning, Abrams said Sunday. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
4 / 26
Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath leads a chant at "They See Georgia Blue" campaign event in Suwannee, October 31, 2020. If Democrats win both races, they'll control both houses of Congress, and the White House - and could usher in sweeping change on everything from income inequality to climate change in the world's biggest economy. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath leads a chant at "They See Georgia Blue" campaign event in Suwannee, October 31, 2020. If Democrats win both races, they'll control both houses of Congress, and the White House - and could usher in sweeping change on...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath leads a chant at "They See Georgia Blue" campaign event in Suwannee, October 31, 2020. If Democrats win both races, they'll control both houses of Congress, and the White House - and could usher in sweeping change on everything from income inequality to climate change in the world's biggest economy. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
5 / 26
A mural of Stacey Abrams is seen in Atlanta. Abrams' gubernatorial race shone a spotlight on voter suppression in the state, after she sued opponent Brian Kemp, also the secretary of state in charge of elections, alleging he used voter roll purges, shuttered precincts, voting equipment failures and late absentee ballots to target Black voters, who lean Democratic. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A mural of Stacey Abrams is seen in Atlanta. Abrams' gubernatorial race shone a spotlight on voter suppression in the state, after she sued opponent Brian Kemp, also the secretary of state in charge of elections, alleging he used voter roll purges,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A mural of Stacey Abrams is seen in Atlanta. Abrams' gubernatorial race shone a spotlight on voter suppression in the state, after she sued opponent Brian Kemp, also the secretary of state in charge of elections, alleging he used voter roll purges, shuttered precincts, voting equipment failures and late absentee ballots to target Black voters, who lean Democratic. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
6 / 26
Supporters attend Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Duluth. Abrams' push to get more registered Democrats in the state started years before. She co-founded the New Georgia Project in 2014, a year after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, removing safeguards and reducing federal oversight of states. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Supporters attend Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Duluth. Abrams' push to get more registered Democrats in the state started years before. She co-founded the New Georgia Project in 2014, a year after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Supporters attend Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Duluth. Abrams' push to get more registered Democrats in the state started years before. She co-founded the New Georgia Project in 2014, a year after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, removing safeguards and reducing federal oversight of states. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
7 / 26
Children watch the election results about Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, in Atlanta. The project identified the "New American Majority -- people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women" as key to Georgia's future. Since 2014, it has registered 500,000 Georgians to vote, a spokesperson said. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Children watch the election results about Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, in Atlanta. The project identified the "New American Majority -- people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women" as key to Georgia's future. Since 2014,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Children watch the election results about Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, in Atlanta. The project identified the "New American Majority -- people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women" as key to Georgia's future. Since 2014, it has registered 500,000 Georgians to vote, a spokesperson said. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
8 / 26
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. After the 2018 election, Abrams and former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo also started Fair Fight, an anti-voter suppression group, and sued not just her opponent, but brought voter protection efforts to over a dozen U.S. states. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. After the 2018 election, Abrams and former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo also started Fair Fight, an anti-voter suppression group, and sued not just...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. After the 2018 election, Abrams and former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo also started Fair Fight, an anti-voter suppression group, and sued not just her opponent, but brought voter protection efforts to over a dozen U.S. states. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
9 / 26
A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta.&nbsp;Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered voters, the largest of any battleground state. But Democrats also need to reach out to about 1.7 million new voters, including young Georgians and those new to the state who are twice as likely to vote Democratic than Republican. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered voters, the largest of any battleground state. But Democrats also need to reach out to about 1.7 million new voters, including young Georgians and those new to the state who are twice as likely to vote Democratic than Republican. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
10 / 26
People celebrate after media announced Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Voter turnout in Georgia was more than 74%, Kemp's office said this week, boosted by early voting by Black Georgians, up 40% from 2016. "We are experiencing a political revolution at the moment," said James Stevens, 18, a high school student from in Roswell in Fulton County. "Younger generations are becoming more diverse and more politically involved. We must keep this state blue to bring real change not only in this state but also in this country." REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People celebrate after media announced Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Voter turnout in Georgia was more than 74%, Kemp's office said this week, boosted by early voting by Black Georgians, up 40% from 2016. "We are experiencing a political...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People celebrate after media announced Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Voter turnout in Georgia was more than 74%, Kemp's office said this week, boosted by early voting by Black Georgians, up 40% from 2016. "We are experiencing a political revolution at the moment," said James Stevens, 18, a high school student from in Roswell in Fulton County. "Younger generations are becoming more diverse and more politically involved. We must keep this state blue to bring real change not only in this state but also in this country." REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
11 / 26
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election, in Atlanta. Georgia's Confederate roots are so deep that it is home to the world's largest monument to the generals who lost the U.S. Civil War. But the state's largest city, Atlanta, is a fast-growing hub of Black culture, activism and economic prosperity that has drawn in diverse transplants from around the country, and overseas. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election, in Atlanta. Georgia's Confederate roots are so deep that it is home to the world's largest monument to the generals who lost the U.S. Civil War. But the state's largest city,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election, in Atlanta. Georgia's Confederate roots are so deep that it is home to the world's largest monument to the generals who lost the U.S. Civil War. But the state's largest city, Atlanta, is a fast-growing hub of Black culture, activism and economic prosperity that has drawn in diverse transplants from around the country, and overseas. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
12 / 26
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta area was one of the U.S. cities that boomed in the decade-long economic expansion after the Great Recession. Since the last election the area's Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb counties have added population, grown more educated, and seen the share of white voting age residents decline. And in 2020, all three went heavily for Biden. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta area was one of the U.S. cities that boomed in the decade-long economic expansion after the Great Recession. Since the last election the area's Fulton,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta area was one of the U.S. cities that boomed in the decade-long economic expansion after the Great Recession. Since the last election the area's Fulton, Gwinnett and Cobb counties have added population, grown more educated, and seen the share of white voting age residents decline. And in 2020, all three went heavily for Biden. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
13 / 26
Children celebrate after media announced media announced that Joe Biden won in Atlanta. Kamala Harris's rally last week in Gwinnett county was a snapshot of that change: Spotted in the diverse crowd, a T-shirt that read "An unapologetic Muslim voter," Jamaican flags, clothing that featured the logo for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historic Black sorority, and a mask that read "This Desi-American votes," a reference to someone of South Asian descent. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Children celebrate after media announced media announced that Joe Biden won in Atlanta. Kamala Harris's rally last week in Gwinnett county was a snapshot of that change: Spotted in the diverse crowd, a T-shirt that read "An unapologetic Muslim...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Children celebrate after media announced media announced that Joe Biden won in Atlanta. Kamala Harris's rally last week in Gwinnett county was a snapshot of that change: Spotted in the diverse crowd, a T-shirt that read "An unapologetic Muslim voter," Jamaican flags, clothing that featured the logo for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historic Black sorority, and a mask that read "This Desi-American votes," a reference to someone of South Asian descent. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
14 / 26
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. Georgians in the area who voted for Biden spoke less about the Democrat, and more about the state's transformation. "It means that Georgia has grown out of outdated and divisive values and has transformed into a more welcoming state for everyone," said Ella Baxter, a 19-year-old student at the University of Georgia studying international affairs. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. Georgians in the area who voted for Biden spoke less about the Democrat, and more about the state's transformation. "It means that...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. Georgians in the area who voted for Biden spoke less about the Democrat, and more about the state's transformation. "It means that Georgia has grown out of outdated and divisive values and has transformed into a more welcoming state for everyone," said Ella Baxter, a 19-year-old student at the University of Georgia studying international affairs. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
15 / 26
Jamia Farley, 29, sits with her children before boarding a bus to a polling station on Election Day in Stone Mountain, Georgia.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Jamia Farley, 29, sits with her children before boarding a bus to a polling station on Election Day in Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Jamia Farley, 29, sits with her children before boarding a bus to a polling station on Election Day in Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
16 / 26
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
17 / 26
Democratic supporters rally ahead of former President Barack Obama's address in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Democratic supporters rally ahead of former President Barack Obama's address in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Democratic supporters rally ahead of former President Barack Obama's address in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
18 / 26
Former President Barack Obama addresses voters one day before the election in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Former President Barack Obama addresses voters one day before the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Former President Barack Obama addresses voters one day before the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
19 / 26
A girl attends a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A girl attends a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
A girl attends a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
20 / 26
Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, November 1.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
21 / 26
Jaquez Washington, 28, exits the only early-voting precinct in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, October 30.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Jaquez Washington, 28, exits the only early-voting precinct in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, October 30. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Jaquez Washington, 28, exits the only early-voting precinct in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, October 30. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
22 / 26
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
23 / 26
Voter Mary Jenkins, 75, arrives at home from a polling station, on the last day of early voting in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Voter Mary Jenkins, 75, arrives at home from a polling station, on the last day of early voting in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
Voter Mary Jenkins, 75, arrives at home from a polling station, on the last day of early voting in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
24 / 26
People react as they listen to Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People react as they listen to Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People react as they listen to Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
25 / 26
People react as they listen to the Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election in Atlanta.&nbsp;REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People react as they listen to the Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2020
People react as they listen to the Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her...

Next Slideshows

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Indians burst firecrackers and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for...

11:50am EST
'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta dumped torrential rain across large parts of the region, causing devastating floods and...

9:35am EST
Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate...

Nov 08 2020
Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.

Nov 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her historic win

Indians burst firecrackers and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

'Worst storm in decades': Central America reels from floods and landslides

One of the fiercest storms to hit Central America in years, Eta dumped torrential rain across large parts of the region, causing devastating floods and landslides.

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Jubilation and dejection across America after Biden declared election winner

Supporters of Joe Biden celebrated in the streets, Trump went golfing and his supporters continued to dispute vote-counting after the Democratic candidate prevailed in the U.S. election.

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Americans celebrate Biden's win outside White House

Throngs of Joe Biden supporters streamed to the White House to rejoice outside a security fence plastered with signs protesting Trump.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters dejected after Biden declared winner

Trump supporters reacted to Joe Biden's election victory with a mix of disappointment, suspicion and resignation, as some continued to dispute vote-counting in several battleground states.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast