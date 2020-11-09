Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'

A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered...more

A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered voters, the largest of any battleground state. But Democrats also need to reach out to about 1.7 million new voters, including young Georgians and those new to the state who are twice as likely to vote Democratic than Republican. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

