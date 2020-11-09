Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
Stacey Abrams speaks ahead of former president Barack Obama's address in Atlanta, Georgia, November 2, 2020. Abrams, 46, a lawyer, entrepreneur, romance novelist and Georgia politician, became a national Democratic figurehead after losing a...more
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta, Georgia. Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from legions of community groups and activists, are...more
India Albury, 35, is seen en route to her polling station after helping transport six voters on Election Day in Atlanta. "Stacey Abrams made it her business to go out and register people of color," said Andra Gillespie, a professor of political...more
Former President Barack Obama applauds Senate candidate Jon Ossoff during a rally in Atlanta. Georgia's 16 electoral votes aren't the only prize. The Senate races in the state, including one with Ossoff, are so close that they'll go to a run-off in...more
Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath leads a chant at "They See Georgia Blue" campaign event in Suwannee, October 31, 2020. If Democrats win both races, they'll control both houses of Congress, and the White House - and could usher in sweeping change on...more
A mural of Stacey Abrams is seen in Atlanta. Abrams' gubernatorial race shone a spotlight on voter suppression in the state, after she sued opponent Brian Kemp, also the secretary of state in charge of elections, alleging he used voter roll purges,...more
Supporters attend Kamala Harris's campaign rally in Duluth. Abrams' push to get more registered Democrats in the state started years before. She co-founded the New Georgia Project in 2014, a year after the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act,...more
Children watch the election results about Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, in Atlanta. The project identified the "New American Majority -- people of color, those 18 to 29 years of age, and unmarried women" as key to Georgia's future. Since 2014,...more
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. After the 2018 election, Abrams and former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo also started Fair Fight, an anti-voter suppression group, and sued not just...more
A family reacts as they listen to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. Abrams' team identified the need to tap into Georgia's pool of Black voters, which make up 33% of all registered...more
People celebrate after media announced Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Voter turnout in Georgia was more than 74%, Kemp's office said this week, boosted by early voting by Black Georgians, up 40% from 2016. "We are experiencing a political...more
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election, in Atlanta. Georgia's Confederate roots are so deep that it is home to the world's largest monument to the generals who lost the U.S. Civil War. But the state's largest city,...more
People celebrate after media announced that Joe Biden won the election in Atlanta. Metro Atlanta area was one of the U.S. cities that boomed in the decade-long economic expansion after the Great Recession. Since the last election the area's Fulton,...more
Children celebrate after media announced media announced that Joe Biden won in Atlanta. Kamala Harris's rally last week in Gwinnett county was a snapshot of that change: Spotted in the diverse crowd, a T-shirt that read "An unapologetic Muslim...more
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. Georgians in the area who voted for Biden spoke less about the Democrat, and more about the state's transformation. "It means that...more
Jamia Farley, 29, sits with her children before boarding a bus to a polling station on Election Day in Stone Mountain, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Democratic supporters rally ahead of former President Barack Obama's address in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Former President Barack Obama addresses voters one day before the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A girl attends a campaign rally by President Donald Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally in Duluth, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Jaquez Washington, 28, exits the only early-voting precinct in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, October 30. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
India Albury, 35, walks toward a polling machine to cast her ballot on Election Day, in Clayton County, Georgia. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Voter Mary Jenkins, 75, arrives at home from a polling station, on the last day of early voting in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
People react as they listen to Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election, in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
People react as they listen to the Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris' speeches after media announced they won the election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
