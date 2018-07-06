Inside Stalin's secret WW2 bunker
A telephone sits on a desk inside Stalin's Bunker, a bunker complex built in 1942 as an alternative headquarters for the Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, in Samara, Russia. REUTERS/David Gray
A meeting room with a large map hanging on a wall is seen inside Stalin's Bunker, in Samara, Russia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small door leads into Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A couch is seen inside Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
Posters and symbols decorate the walls of Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
People walk past the building that stands above Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A stairway leading into Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A toilet in a bathroom is seen inside Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A guide touches a call button for a small elevator inside Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A lamp illuminates a corridor inside Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A lamp sits next to a telephone on a desk inside Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A tourist guide watches as tourists walk into the entrance of Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
A tourist, visiting Russia for the World Cup, poses for a photograph dressed in a Russian military costume outside the entrance to Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
Russian military costumes for tourists to wear hang from a fence outside the entrance to Stalin's Bunker. REUTERS/David Gray
