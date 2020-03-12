Edition:
Inside the exclusion zone, nine years after Fukushima disaster

Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, walks next to a collapsed shop on the street in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
An abandoned garden is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
The ocean is seen through broken windows of a building that was damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
An abandoned car is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, looks at his old truck which he abandoned after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A geiger counter, measuring the radiation level of 0.275 Microsievert per hour, is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An abandoned supermarket is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Abandoned buildings are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An abandoned vending machine is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
An abandoned building is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are collected next to a graveyard in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, checks his house in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Damaged supermarket shop is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, poses for a photograph on the empty street in Fuutaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, checks blue sheets containing the removed welcome arch with a catchphrase promoting atomic energy on the ground next to Futaba town office in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, walks through a seaside building which was damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A stopped clock shows the time of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster at a damaged fire brigade office inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Workers are seen at the reconstruction site of Futaba Station, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, points to overgrown plants covering windows at his house in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, takes photos around his house from atop of a building in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, shows an old photograph of his family house by using his smartphone as he stands on an empty lot where his house once stood in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, takes selfie photo in front of his house by using tripod in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A worker is seen at the reconstruction site near Futaba Station, inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, receives a security check by an official as he enters the exclusion zone around the plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Workers are seen amid big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
One of Takahisa Ogawa's overgrown bee nests is seen in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A dump truck drives on an empty street in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Abandoned buildings are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
