Inside the exclusion zone, nine years after Fukushima disaster
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, walks next to a collapsed shop on the street in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20,...more
An abandoned garden is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The ocean is seen through broken windows of a building that was damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari...more
An abandoned car is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, looks at his old truck which he abandoned after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February...more
A geiger counter, measuring the radiation level of 0.275 Microsievert per hour, is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit...more
An abandoned supermarket is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Abandoned buildings are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An abandoned vending machine is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An abandoned building is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation are collected next to a graveyard in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima...more
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, checks his house in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Damaged supermarket shop is seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, poses for a photograph on the empty street in Fuutaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20....more
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, checks blue sheets containing the removed welcome arch with a catchphrase promoting atomic energy on the ground next to Futaba town office in Futaba...more
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, walks through a seaside building which was damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
A stopped clock shows the time of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster at a damaged fire brigade office inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
Workers are seen at the reconstruction site of Futaba Station, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, points to overgrown plants covering windows at his house in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, takes photos around his house from atop of a building in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
Takahisa Ogawa, an evacuee from Futaba Town, shows an old photograph of his family house by using his smartphone as he stands on an empty lot where his house once stood in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant,...more
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, takes selfie photo in front of his house by using tripod in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around the plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan...more
A worker is seen at the reconstruction site near Futaba Station, inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Yuji Onuma, an evacuee from Futaba Town near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, receives a security check by an official as he enters the exclusion zone around the plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20....more
Workers are seen amid big black plastic bags containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a temporary storage site in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power...more
One of Takahisa Ogawa's overgrown bee nests is seen in Futaba Town, near tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 17. REUTERS/Mari Saito
A dump truck drives on an empty street in Futaba Town, inside the exclusion zone around tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan February 20. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Big black plastic bags containing radiated soil are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Abandoned buildings are seen inside the exclusion zone around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Futaba Town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 10. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled...
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a health and economic crisis that could pummel workers and companies.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120 residents have tested positive for the virus and 64 of its 180 staff are at home sick with virus symptoms.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
With sadness but no ceremony, Japan marks disaster anniversary
Japan marked the somber nine-year anniversary of devastating natural disasters and a nuclear accident as official commemorations and vigils were canceled because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape after giving a rambling court statement sympathizing with men accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo era.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Joe Biden scores Michigan win
Joe Biden won Michigan s crucial Democratic nominating contest taking a big step toward the party s presidential nomination.