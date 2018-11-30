Inside the G20
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto attend the USMCA signing ceremony before the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and G20 leaders pose for a family photo. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentina's first lady Juliana Awada welcomes U.S. first lady Melania Trump as she arrives for a visit at the Villa Ocampo museum in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri meet before the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of the summit. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto attend the USMCA signing ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump pose for a picture after Kushner received the Order of the Aztec Eagle from Pena Nieto before the summit. Mexico Presidency/via REUTERS
Ivanka Trump attends the USMCA signing ceremony. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the USMCA signing ceremony. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
