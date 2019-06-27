Edition:
Inside the G20

Chinese President Xi Jinping is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of talks prior to the G20 Summit in Osaka, western Japan. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping sits alone as he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait for the Chinese delegation to take their seats at the start of talks prior to the G20 Summit in Osaka, western Japan. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
The plane carrying Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a bilateral dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral dinner with the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono walk to attend their meeting prior to the G20 summit in Osaka. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Rain falls over the red carpet ahead of the arrival of South Korean President Moon Jae-in ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Japanese official waits at the airport ahead of the arrivals of G20 leaders in Osaka. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Police officers checking vehicles are seen through a bus window before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, near Osaka International Airport. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Osaka International Airport. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Argentine President Mauricio Macri meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, shakes hands with Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, during a bilateral meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, June 27, 2019
