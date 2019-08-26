Inside the G7
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump prepare for a family photo with invited guests during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
First Lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to the President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The empty chair of President Donald Trump is seen during a working session focused on climate change during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chile's President Sebastian Pinera attend a joint press conference during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron speak during a bilateral meeting in Biarritz, France, August 26, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a working lunch during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool
President Donald Trump meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks to the press after a plenary session at the Bellevue centre in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel lean in for a kiss during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a lunch ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a working lunch during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump attend a working session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool
President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
French President Emmanuel Macron, President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe...more
