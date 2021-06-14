Inside the G7 summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
An Extinction Rebellion activist wears a rat mask in a protest in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his hand to his head during a news conference after the G7 summit concluded, in Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators perform in a protest at the beach in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
A member of a security detail watches the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an official welcome during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Oxfam activists wearing papier mache heads depicting G7 leaders perform during a climate protest at Swanpool Beach near Falmouth, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police snipers stand in position above the beach during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
The Red Brigade activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of the marine conservation and campaigning charity Surfers Against Sewage, poses for a photo, in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel elbow bump as they attend a bilateral meeting during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson...more
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a...more
U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay,...more
France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson chat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while posing for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an EU coordination meeting at the G7...more
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with children during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks a boat, as he arrives to visit the workshop of Scott Woyka in Falmouth, Cornwall, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The landlord of The Badger Inn pub asks Piers Corbyn and other demonstrators to leave, in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl plays with sand during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at Carbis Bay, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga bow as they arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime...more
An inflatable dummy depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Climate change activists push a boat with a banner during a protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protest banner is displayed on the roof of a building next to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police marine unit carries a boat in St. Ives as security preparations are underway, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Military personnel march to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden upon the arrival of Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A member of the military stands on the tarmac as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship near St Ives, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A banner addressing food poverty during the pandemic is seen on the fence of the chapel ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A banner referring to the climate crisis is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay and made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, at Hayle Towans, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson head to greet guests during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson greet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth and no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021....more
