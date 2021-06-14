Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jun 13, 2021 | 8:08pm EDT

Inside the G7 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
1 / 67
An Extinction Rebellion activist wears a rat mask in a protest in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

An Extinction Rebellion activist wears a rat mask in a protest in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
An Extinction Rebellion activist wears a rat mask in a protest in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
2 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021.  Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021.  Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021.  Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 67
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
4 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his hand to his head during a news conference after the G7 summit concluded, in Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden puts his hand to his head during a news conference after the G7 summit concluded, in Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden puts his hand to his head during a news conference after the G7 summit concluded, in Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 67
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators perform in a protest at the beach in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators perform in a protest at the beach in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators perform in a protest at the beach in St Ives, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and advisors Jan Hecker (2ndR) und Jake Sullivan attend a bilateral meeting during a G7 summit in St. Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.    Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 67
A member of a security detail watches the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of a security detail watches the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A member of a security detail watches the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform over Carbis Bay during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 67
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an official welcome during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an official welcome during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for an official welcome during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
11 / 67
Oxfam activists wearing papier mache heads depicting G7 leaders perform during a climate protest at Swanpool Beach near Falmouth, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Oxfam activists wearing papier mache heads depicting G7 leaders perform during a climate protest at Swanpool Beach near Falmouth, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Oxfam activists wearing papier mache heads depicting G7 leaders perform during a climate protest at Swanpool Beach near Falmouth, during the G7 summit, in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 67
Police snipers stand in position above the beach during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Police snipers stand in position above the beach during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Police snipers stand in position above the beach during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 67
The Red Brigade activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Red Brigade activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
The Red Brigade activists attend an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Close
16 / 67
Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of the marine conservation and campaigning charity Surfers Against Sewage, poses for a photo, in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of the marine conservation and campaigning charity Surfers Against Sewage, poses for a photo, in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of the marine conservation and campaigning charity Surfers Against Sewage, poses for a photo, in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
17 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel elbow bump as they attend a bilateral meeting during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel elbow bump as they attend a bilateral meeting during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel elbow bump as they attend a bilateral meeting during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 67
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Queen Elizabeth attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 67
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Council President Charles Michel pose for a group photo during a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Council President Charles Michel pose for a group photo during a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a drinks reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain June 11, 2021. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Close
22 / 67
France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Close
23 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
24 / 67
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson chat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while posing for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson chat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while posing for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson chat with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while posing for photos at the G-7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Close
25 / 67
France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an EU coordination meeting at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an EU coordination meeting at the G7...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an EU coordination meeting at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
26 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson, as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
27 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Close
28 / 67
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a group photo at the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, U.S. President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a group photo at the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
30 / 67
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
Close
31 / 67
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with children during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with children during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talk with children during a visit to Connor Downs Academy, in Hayle, June 11, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Close
32 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks a boat, as he arrives to visit the workshop of Scott Woyka in Falmouth, Cornwall, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks a boat, as he arrives to visit the workshop of Scott Woyka in Falmouth, Cornwall, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson disembarks a boat, as he arrives to visit the workshop of Scott Woyka in Falmouth, Cornwall, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/Pool
Close
33 / 67
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden laughs while speaking with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
34 / 67
The landlord of The Badger Inn pub asks Piers Corbyn and other demonstrators to leave, in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

The landlord of The Badger Inn pub asks Piers Corbyn and other demonstrators to leave, in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
The landlord of The Badger Inn pub asks Piers Corbyn and other demonstrators to leave, in Lelant, next to Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
35 / 67
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the face of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
36 / 67
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
37 / 67
A girl plays with sand during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A girl plays with sand during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A girl plays with sand during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
38 / 67
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People hold signs during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
39 / 67
Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate activist Marijka Zwozdiak, 20, takes part in a demonstration on the beach in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
40 / 67
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccines intellectual property, near Falmouth, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
41 / 67
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Two people wearing protective suits walk during a protest of Cornwall Climate Youth Alliance in partnership with Fridays for Future and Climate Live, at Gyllyngvase Beach, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
42 / 67
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 11, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Close
43 / 67
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at Carbis Bay, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at Carbis Bay, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the word "Love" while she and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson at Carbis Bay, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
44 / 67
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga bow as they arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga bow as they arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife Mariko Suga bow as they arrive at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
45 / 67
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime...more

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Oxfam activists with 'Big Heads' caricatures of U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, June 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
46 / 67
An inflatable dummy depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

An inflatable dummy depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
An inflatable dummy depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is displayed on a pontoon floating off Gyllyngvase Beach during an action organized by Crack the Crisis, in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
47 / 67
Climate change activists push a boat with a banner during a protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Climate change activists push a boat with a banner during a protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Climate change activists push a boat with a banner during a protest in St. Ives, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
48 / 67
A protest banner is displayed on the roof of a building next to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A protest banner is displayed on the roof of a building next to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A protest banner is displayed on the roof of a building next to Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
49 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Close
50 / 67
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of G7 summit in Carbis Bay, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
51 / 67
A police marine unit carries a boat in St. Ives as security preparations are underway, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A police marine unit carries a boat in St. Ives as security preparations are underway, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 10, 2021
A police marine unit carries a boat in St. Ives as security preparations are underway, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
52 / 67
Military personnel march to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden upon the arrival of Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Military personnel march to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden upon the arrival of Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Military personnel march to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden upon the arrival of Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
53 / 67
A member of the military stands on the tarmac as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

A member of the military stands on the tarmac as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
A member of the military stands on the tarmac as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
54 / 67
Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship near St Ives, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship near St Ives, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Surfers enjoy the waves near a Royal Navy ship near St Ives, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
55 / 67
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
56 / 67
General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
General view of Carbis Bay ahead of the G7 summit, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
57 / 67
A banner addressing food poverty during the pandemic is seen on the fence of the chapel ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A banner addressing food poverty during the pandemic is seen on the fence of the chapel ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A banner addressing food poverty during the pandemic is seen on the fence of the chapel ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
58 / 67
A banner referring to the climate crisis is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A banner referring to the climate crisis is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A banner referring to the climate crisis is seen on the fence ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
59 / 67
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay and made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, at Hayle Towans, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay and made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, at Hayle Towans, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2021
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay and made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, at Hayle Towans, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
60 / 67
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise at Marazion Beach, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
61 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson head to greet guests during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson head to greet guests during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson head to greet guests during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
62 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
63 / 67
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson greet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson greet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his spouse Carrie Johnson greet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
Close
64 / 67
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People ride kayaks and boards around a prop shark in a protest in Gyllyngvase beach, Falmouth, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
65 / 67
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a plenary session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
66 / 67
Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth and no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth and no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Extinction Rebellion activists wearing masks depicting G7 leaders pose during a protest under a slogan "All mouth and no trousers" to highlight male-dominated G7 leadership, during the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
67 / 67
View Again
View Next
Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

Next Slideshows

Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

A Pekingese, a whippet, an old English sheepdog and a French bulldog are among the finalists at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show as it draws to a close in...

6:39pm EDT
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his...

Jun 11 2021
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Jun 11 2021
Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Jun 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

Dogs vie for best in show at Westminster

A Pekingese, a whippet, an old English sheepdog and a French bulldog are among the finalists at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show as it draws to a close in Tarrytown, New York.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast