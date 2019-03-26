Inside the Huawei campus
A train is seen inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The Huawei factory campus is seen in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Employees work on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Huawei's Ox Horn campus is pictured at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee enters a train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee sits onboard a train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A reception area of Huawei's Cyber Security Lab is seen at its factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Surveillance cameras are seen inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-static clothing hang on a clothes rack inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Servers sit inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee walks inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past boxes with the Huawei logo inside Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A conductor waits for an approaching train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
