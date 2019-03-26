Edition:
Tue Mar 26, 2019

Inside the Huawei campus

A train is seen inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
The Huawei factory campus is seen in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Employees work on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Huawei's Ox Horn campus is pictured at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee enters a train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee sits onboard a train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A reception area of Huawei's Cyber Security Lab is seen at its factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Surveillance cameras are seen inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Servers are seen inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Anti-static clothing hang on a clothes rack inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Servers sit inside Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee works on a mobile phone production line at Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
An employee walks inside Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A man walks past boxes with the Huawei logo inside Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
A conductor waits for an approaching train in Huawei's Ox Horn campus at Songshan Lake in Dongguan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
