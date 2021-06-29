Inside the Mobile World Congress
A Verizon's robot is seen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A piece of meat is printed with a 3D printer by Novameat during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man eats a piece of meat printed with a 3D printer by Novameat, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Blind Turkish entrepreneur Kursat Ceylan, 35, cofounder of Wewalk technology, uses his smart cane, as he arrives at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People watch a light performance at TelcoDR Cloud City during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man drives a boat in Valencia's harbour through 5G connection from the stand of telecom operator Orange, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Blind Turkish entrepreneur Kursat Ceylan, 35, cofounder of Wewalk technology, holds his smart cane, as he waits for people to run past on the sidewalk of Barceloneta beach, after he attended the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June...more
People walk at the venue of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police officers patrol at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man attends the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Rima Qureshi, EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Verizon, stands next to a robot, as she gives a speech during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A person walks past a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A general view of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab gives a speech during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab gives a speech during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
ZTE’s wearable 5G t-shirt is displayed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona, Spain June 28, 2021. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Director General of the GSMA Mats Granryd speaks during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A health worker waits to test people for COVID-19 before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Fira de Barcelona, in Barcelona, Spain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People wait to receive the results after getting tested for COVID-19, before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Fira de Barcelona, in Barcelona, Spain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Health workers wait to test people for COVID-19 before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at Fira de Barcelona, in Barcelona, Spain June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea
