Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays
The remains of a rocket shell are seen after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man removes remains of glass from a window damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man mourns at the grave of a fallen soldier, who was killed during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
An interior view shows the art school damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes as he stands next to a building damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows the building of an art school damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians are seen in the basement of an art school used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men are seen among the ruins after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is seen in the basement of a building used as a bomb shelter during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men stand at their house damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cleans his car of glass broken during recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a sheet of tin at his house damaged by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man smokes at his house during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men stand next to the ruins of a house that was destroyed by recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Martuni October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a table away from ruins at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Sappers walk past an unexploded rocket after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on the outskirts of Stepanakert October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Radio journalists from a local public radio work in their studio located in a basement during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A sapper points to unexploded cluster bomblets collected after recent shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on the outskirts of Stepanakert October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
