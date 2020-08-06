Inside the National Rifle Association's conventions
A man looks through a .50 caliber rifle during the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young attendee handles a handgun during the NRA annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the NRA Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at an NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee sites down a semiautomatic rifle at the NRA annual meeting, in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man looks through the sights of a .50 caliber rifle at the Ohio Ordinance Works during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying an airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual NRA meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman handles a gun inside of the Sig Sauer booth during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees visit the trade booths during the NRA annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo taken holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison...more
Houston residents Rebecca Donnelly, 14, and father Brian Donnelly look for a shotgun in the exhibit hall during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Donald Trump tosses a pen to the crowd after signing an executive order as he announces that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration during a speech at the National...more
Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Tina Marie Mendieta and her daughter Sofia Mendieta pose for a picture while holding pink handguns during the National Rifle Association's 139th annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Spectators look at assault rifles during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits in Phoenix, Arizona May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man auctions off a Daniel Defense rifle during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man reaches for a Sako rifle during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man carries his Glock handgun in a custom designed holster during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the start of the 148th NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Images of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and President Oliver North displayed during the NRA annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A gun enthusiast inspects a Sig Sauer rifle during the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl attempts to balance a semi automatic .50 caliber rifle made by Barrett Firearms Manufacturing at the annual NRA meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Gun enthusiasts poses for a picture with an FN MK 48 machine gun and a MK 19 grenade launcher at the NRA annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man takes aim with an assault rifle at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the NRA annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Donald Trump on stage with son Donald Trump Jr., NRA executive director Chris Cox and NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre, gestures before he speaks at an NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
