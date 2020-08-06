Inside the National Rifle Association's conventions

Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer of Mexico, where he remained until assuming the role of senior photographer in London, in 2008. He went on to be the head of the UK pictures desk. Andrew's own production was of a vast range of stories, from natural disasters and civil conflict in Latin America, to war in North Africa and major sports events.