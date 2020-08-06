Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 6, 2020 | 3:28pm EDT

Inside the National Rifle Association's conventions

A man looks through a .50 caliber rifle during the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A young attendee handles a handgun during the NRA annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the NRA Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A woman models a pair of Body Shaping Thigh Holster Shorts by Dene Adams during the "Fashion & Firearms" concealed carry fashion show at the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
President Donald Trump gestures before he speaks at an NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
An attendee sites down a semiautomatic rifle at the NRA annual meeting, in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man looks through the sights of a .50 caliber rifle at the Ohio Ordinance Works during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Christian Kaufman, 9, walks past an American flag while carrying an airsoft gun in a holster during an open carry firearm rally on the sidelines of the annual NRA meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
A woman handles a gun inside of the Sig Sauer booth during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Attendees visit the trade booths during the NRA annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
A young girl, who is already an NRA lifetime member, gets her photo taken holding a rifle painted pink and white in the trade booths during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Houston residents Rebecca Donnelly, 14, and father Brian Donnelly look for a shotgun in the exhibit hall during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
President Donald Trump tosses a pen to the crowd after signing an executive order as he announces that the United States will drop out of the&nbsp;Arms&nbsp;Trade&nbsp;Treaty signed during the Obama administration&nbsp;during a speech at the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action's (NRA-ILA) 148th annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. &nbsp;&nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Family members look at hand guns at the George R. Brown Convention Center, the site for the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston, Texas on May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2013
Tina Marie Mendieta and her daughter Sofia Mendieta pose for a picture while holding pink handguns during the National Rifle Association's 139th annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina May 15, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, May 15, 2010
Spectators look at assault rifles during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits in Phoenix, Arizona May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
A man inspects a handgun inside of the Beretta booth during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2019. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A man auctions off a Daniel Defense rifle during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A man reaches for a Sako rifle during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A man carries his Glock handgun in a custom designed holster during the NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the start of the 148th NRA annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Images of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and President Oliver North displayed during the NRA annual meeting at the Indiana Convention center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
A gun enthusiast inspects a Sig Sauer rifle during the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A girl attempts to balance a semi automatic .50 caliber rifle made by Barrett Firearms Manufacturing at the annual NRA meeting in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Gun enthusiasts poses for a picture with an FN MK 48 machine gun and a MK 19 grenade launcher at the NRA annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. &nbsp; REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the National Rifle Association's NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A man takes aim with an assault rifle at an exhibit booth at the George R. Brown convention center, the site for the NRA annual meeting in Houston, Texas May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, May 05, 2013
President Donald Trump on stage with son Donald Trump Jr., NRA executive director Chris Cox and NRA executive VP Wayne LaPierre, gestures before he speaks at an NRA convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
