Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 13, 2019 | 12:40pm EST

Inside the Trump impeachment hearings

Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrive to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2019. The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump goes public with two diplomats making their appearance before the House Intelligence committee, both of whom have expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrive to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrive to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 13, 2019. The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump goes public with two diplomats making their appearance before the House Intelligence committee, both of whom have expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 15
Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testify. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testify. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testify. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said: "If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections or if he sought to condition, coerce, extort or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his re-election campaign and did so by withholding official acts, a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid, must we simply 'get over it?', referring to a statement Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney made in remarks to reporters. "If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?" REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said: "If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections or if he sought to condition, coerce, extort or...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said: "If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections or if he sought to condition, coerce, extort or bribe an ally into conducting investigations to aid his re-election campaign and did so by withholding official acts, a White House meeting or hundreds of millions of dollars of needed military aid, must we simply 'get over it?', referring to a statement Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney made in remarks to reporters. "If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?" REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 15
In opening remarks, Republican ranking member Devin Nunes (L, seen with legal counsel Steve Castor) dismissed the impeachment inquiry's first public hearings as "a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats" and a "low-rent Ukrainian sequel" to (Special Prosecutor Robert) Mueller's Russian investigation. Nunes said no hearings should be held until three questions are answered - "what is the full extent of the Democrats' prior coordination with the whistleblower; what is the full extent of Ukraine's election meddling against the Trump campaign; and, third, why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden, what did he do for them, and did his work affect the Obama administration?" Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

In opening remarks, Republican ranking member Devin Nunes (L, seen with legal counsel Steve Castor) dismissed the impeachment inquiry's first public hearings as "a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats" and a "low-rent Ukrainian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
In opening remarks, Republican ranking member Devin Nunes (L, seen with legal counsel Steve Castor) dismissed the impeachment inquiry's first public hearings as "a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats" and a "low-rent Ukrainian sequel" to (Special Prosecutor Robert) Mueller's Russian investigation. Nunes said no hearings should be held until three questions are answered - "what is the full extent of the Democrats' prior coordination with the whistleblower; what is the full extent of Ukraine's election meddling against the Trump campaign; and, third, why did Burisma hire Hunter Biden, what did he do for them, and did his work affect the Obama administration?" Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, in his opening statement: "I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, in his opening statement: "I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, in his opening statement: "I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 15
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, in his opening statement: "I found a confusing and unusual arrangement for making U.S. policy toward Ukraine. There appeared to be two channels of U.S. policymaking and implementation, one regular and one highly irregular." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, in his opening statement: "I found a confusing and unusual arrangement for making U.S. policy toward Ukraine. There appeared to be two channels of U.S. policymaking and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, in his opening statement: "I found a confusing and unusual arrangement for making U.S. policy toward Ukraine. There appeared to be two channels of U.S. policymaking and implementation, one regular and one highly irregular." REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 15
William Taylor (R, seen with George Kent) provided new information about a Sondland-Trump phone call: "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak. Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.' Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which (Trump's personal lawyer Rudy) Giuliani was pressing for. At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness." REUTERS/Erin Scott

William Taylor (R, seen with George Kent) provided new information about a Sondland-Trump phone call: "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
William Taylor (R, seen with George Kent) provided new information about a Sondland-Trump phone call: "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak. Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.' Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which (Trump's personal lawyer Rudy) Giuliani was pressing for. At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness." REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
7 / 15
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 15
Bill Taylor (L) and George Kent (R) are sworn in to testify. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Taylor (L) and George Kent (R) are sworn in to testify. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Bill Taylor (L) and George Kent (R) are sworn in to testify. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
A map of Ukraine is seen displayed during the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A map of Ukraine is seen displayed during the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
A map of Ukraine is seen displayed during the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 15
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) looks past ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and a committee attorney at newly installed Republican committee member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) looks past ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and a committee attorney at newly installed Republican committee member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) looks past ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and a committee attorney at newly installed Republican committee member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 15
Signs are placed behind seats of committee members. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Signs are placed behind seats of committee members. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Signs are placed behind seats of committee members. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 15
Television news crews set up for live reports ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Television news crews set up for live reports ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Television news crews set up for live reports ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 15
The spiral staircase down to House Intelligence Committee rooms can be seen reflected over the Capitol Dome ahead of the hearings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The spiral staircase down to House Intelligence Committee rooms can be seen reflected over the Capitol Dome ahead of the hearings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
The spiral staircase down to House Intelligence Committee rooms can be seen reflected over the Capitol Dome ahead of the hearings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 15
Seats are reserved for reporters ahead of Trump impeachment inquiry testimony by Bill Taylor and George Kent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Seats are reserved for reporters ahead of Trump impeachment inquiry testimony by Bill Taylor and George Kent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Seats are reserved for reporters ahead of Trump impeachment inquiry testimony by Bill Taylor and George Kent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Next Slideshows

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as they stand off with police on university campuses...

10:05am EST
Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in...

9:35am EST
Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses after a senior police officer said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink...

9:25am EST
Venice under water

Venice under water

The second highest tide ever recorded swept through Venice overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water.

8:55am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 dead in Chile.

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Hong Kong protesters stockpile makeshift weapons

Protesters - many of them young students - stockpile makeshift weapons and fortify barricades in Hong Kong as they stand off with police on university campuses across the city.

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

Morales exit rocks Bolivia, splits region

The head of Bolivia's Senate, Jeanine Anez, took office as interim president as former leader Evo Morales pledged to keep up his political fight from exile in Mexico after resigning in what he has alleged was a coup.

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battle at Hong Kong university campuses

Protesters and police battled through the night at university campuses after a senior police officer said the Chinese-ruled city had been pushed to the "brink of a total breakdown."

Venice under water

Venice under water

The second highest tide ever recorded swept through Venice overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water.

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires rage across Australia's east coast

Fires raged across a swath of Australia's east coast on Tuesday, destroying more homes and shrouding Sydney in smoke from a blaze authorities fear they will be unable to control until next week.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Demonstrations against a hugely unpopular extradition bill that began in June have since broadened into calls for more democracy in the Chinese-ruled city.

DIY shields of Chile's protests

DIY shields of Chile's protests

Chilean protesters use everything from plywood and mirrors to the kitchen sink to shield themselves from riot police during demonstrations that have left at least 20 dead and wreaked billions of dollars of damage to public infrastructure and private businesses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast