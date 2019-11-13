Inside the Trump impeachment hearings

William Taylor (R, seen with George Kent) provided new information about a Sondland-Trump phone call: "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak. Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations.' Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward. Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which (Trump's personal lawyer Rudy) Giuliani was pressing for. At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness." REUTERS/Erin Scott

