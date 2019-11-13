Inside the Trump impeachment hearings
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, arrive to testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...more
Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testify. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS
Representative Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said: "If we find that the president of the United States abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections or if he sought to condition, coerce, extort or...more
In opening remarks, Republican ranking member Devin Nunes (L, seen with legal counsel Steve Castor) dismissed the impeachment inquiry's first public hearings as "a televised theatrical performance staged by the Democrats" and a "low-rent Ukrainian...more
George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, in his opening statement: "I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions...more
Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, in his opening statement: "I found a confusing and unusual arrangement for making U.S. policy toward Ukraine. There appeared to be two channels of U.S. policymaking and...more
William Taylor (R, seen with George Kent) provided new information about a Sondland-Trump phone call: "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my...more
Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and committee member Devis Nunes (R-CA). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bill Taylor (L) and George Kent (R) are sworn in to testify. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
A map of Ukraine is seen displayed during the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) looks past ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) and a committee attorney at newly installed Republican committee member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Signs are placed behind seats of committee members. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Television news crews set up for live reports ahead of the hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The spiral staircase down to House Intelligence Committee rooms can be seen reflected over the Capitol Dome ahead of the hearings. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Seats are reserved for reporters ahead of Trump impeachment inquiry testimony by Bill Taylor and George Kent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
