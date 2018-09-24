Edition:
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the United Nations headquarters during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley attend the United Nations Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) heightens security in front of the United Nations building in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu arrives to speak at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau attends the High Level Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is escorted to speak at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) heightens security in front of the United Nations building. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during a meeting at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. Andres Kudacki/Pool via REUTERS

Graca Machel, member of the Elders speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (R) shakes hands with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) speaks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (C) at the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick speaks to Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland during the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

