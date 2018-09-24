Inside the U.N. General Assembly
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the United Nations headquarters during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley attend the United Nations Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) heightens security in front of the United Nations building in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu arrives to speak at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Canadian Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau attends the High Level Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is escorted to speak at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) heightens security in front of the United Nations building. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein during a meeting at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. Andres Kudacki/Pool via REUTERS
Graca Machel, member of the Elders speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives at the United Nations headquarters. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (R) shakes hands with UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura during the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) speaks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (C) at the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick speaks to Secretary-General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland during the International Peace Institute's Annual Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Next Slideshows
Rare tornado hits Quebec
Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses...
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana
Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants...
MORE IN PICTURES
Rare tornado hits Quebec
Hundreds of thousands of people were stranded without power in and around the Canadian capital Ottawa after a tornado touched down twice, destroying some houses and ripping the roofs off others.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
On the midterm campaign trail
Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. midterm elections on November 6.
Dozens of dead elephants discovered in Botswana
Carcasses of 87 elephants, most discovered with their tusks hacked off, have been found near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary, according to the Elephants Without Borders charity.
Day of Ashura
Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to protect against sectarian attacks.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
South Korean president visits North Korea
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for a third summit in Pyongyang.
Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles
Over two decades, reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and lizards in his home.