Inside the U.N. General Assembly
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, September 24, 2019. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the U.N. headquarters, September 24, 2019. Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the Venezuelan delegation holds a book during U.S. President Donald Trump's speech, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the General Assembly, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky sits with his delegation at U.N. headquarters, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a rally to support a leadership change in Iran outside the U.N. headquarters, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A translator translates U.S. President Donald Trump's words into Arabic as President Trump addresses the session, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives ahead of the start, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrive, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on the sidelines, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/John Irish
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum of defense with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong prior to their bilateral meeting on the sidelines, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A member of the delegation from Peru waits in the General Assembly Hall, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic arrives, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during an Emergency Declaration for Nature and People event after the U.N. Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrives, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) and Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and current chair of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), arrive to give a news conference on the sidelines, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yana...more
16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the U.N. Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. President Donald Trump checks his watch as he attends the Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Greta Thunberg during the Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. Steffen Seibert/Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Greta Thunberg watches as U.S. President Donald Trump enters the United Nations to speak with reporters, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Hofstetter
Video segments play during the opening ceremony of the Climate Action Summit, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A general view of United Nations headquarters on midtown Manhattan's East Side, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Men in matching clothing speak to each other in the cafeteria at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A security personnel is seen at U.N. headquarters, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Indonesians rally against new laws
Indonesian police fire water cannon and tear gas to break up protests as tens of thousands of students gathered in cities nationwide over issues that included a new criminal code that penalizes adultery and revised laws on corruption.
Harry and Meghan visit South Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child Archie, who has accompanied them on their trip.
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.
