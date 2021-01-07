Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the building, January 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the Capitol, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the building, January 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
People wearing gas masks walk inside the Capitol, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
