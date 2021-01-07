Edition:
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the building, January 6. &nbsp;Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, January 6. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the Capitol, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate, January 6. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the building, January 6. &nbsp;Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor, January 6. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor, January 6. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
People wearing gas masks walk inside the Capitol, January 6. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
