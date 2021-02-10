Edition:
Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vehicles line up at at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Vehicles line up at at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nurse Dawn Duran administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jeremy Coran in Pasadena, California, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Nurse Dawn Duran administers a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Jeremy Coran in Pasadena, California, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait at a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
An LED sign at the Trinity United Methodist Church displays a message as hundreds line up early to wait at a free drive-through coronavirus vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
World War II veteran William Lloyd Roberts, 94, poses with a photo of himself in the navy with his wife, Erma Lee Hanna Roberts, 91, as they arrive to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Mission Commons assisted living community in Redlands, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
World War II veteran William Lloyd Roberts, 94, poses with a photo of himself in the navy with his wife, Erma Lee Hanna Roberts, 91, as they arrive to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Mission Commons assisted living community in Redlands, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against coronavirus at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas, February 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against coronavirus at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas, February 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30, 2020. Andrew West/The News-Press

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30, 2020. Andrew West/The News-Press
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
COVID-19 mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2021 .  Irfan Khan/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
COVID-19 mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 15, 2021 .  Irfan Khan/Pool
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A nurse consults with a person as they wait in their vehicle to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Protesters hold placards near entrance of vaccination center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 30, 2021. TWITTER @DAVEEDKAPOOR

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
Protesters hold placards near entrance of vaccination center at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, January 30, 2021. TWITTER @DAVEEDKAPOOR
A person in a vehicle receives the coronavirus vaccine at a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A person in a vehicle receives the coronavirus vaccine at a drive through vaccination site at the TCF center in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A "vaccination super station", built to vaccinate 5,000 people a day opens for healthcare workers in San Diego, California, January 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A "vaccination super station", built to vaccinate 5,000 people a day opens for healthcare workers in San Diego, California, January 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mary Bailey, of New Orleans, receives a Moderna vaccination from Doctor Areaine Johnson at InclusivCare in Avondale, Louisiana, January 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
Mary Bailey, of New Orleans, receives a Moderna vaccination from Doctor Areaine Johnson at InclusivCare in Avondale, Louisiana, January 9, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30, 2020.  Andrew West/The News-Press

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2020
Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida, December 30, 2020.  Andrew West/The News-Press
A New York City School Safety agent enters a closed NYC Vaccine Hub at the Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts facility in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A New York City School Safety agent enters a closed NYC Vaccine Hub at the Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts facility in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gestures while exiting a Disneyland parking lot after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
People gestures while exiting a Disneyland parking lot after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vehicles line up at at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Vehicles line up at at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site at sunset in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
People sit in an observation area after receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site at South Bronx Educational Campus, in the Bronx borough of New York City, January 10, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
People sit in an observation area after receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site at South Bronx Educational Campus, in the Bronx borough of New York City, January 10, 2021.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
World War II veteran William Lloyd Roberts, 94, and his wife, Erma Lee Hanna Roberts, 91, hold hands as they arrive to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Mission Commons assisted living community in Redlands, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
World War II veteran William Lloyd Roberts, 94, and his wife, Erma Lee Hanna Roberts, 91, hold hands as they arrive to receive the coronavirus vaccine at Mission Commons assisted living community in Redlands, California, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soldiers work at the New York State coronavirus vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Soldiers work at the New York State coronavirus vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Detroit resident receives a COVID-19 vaccination in the TCF Center garage in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2021.   REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A Detroit resident receives a COVID-19 vaccination in the TCF Center garage in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2021.   REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People line up at a coronavirus vaccination site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, Florida, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
People line up at a coronavirus vaccination site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, Florida, January 13, 2021.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A "vaccination super station", built to vaccinate 5,000 people a day opens for healthcare workers in San Diego, California, January 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
A "vaccination super station", built to vaccinate 5,000 people a day opens for healthcare workers in San Diego, California, January 11, 2021.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A nursing home resident receives a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at King David Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Brooklyn's Bath Beach neighborhood in New York City, January 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura
An employee watches over people as they wait a mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
An employee watches over people as they wait a mandatory 15 minutes after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
People wait in line in a Disneyland parking lot to receive a dose of the Moderna vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person gestures while exiting a Disneyland parking lot after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A person gestures while exiting a Disneyland parking lot after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Anaheim, California, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
