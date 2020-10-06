Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak

A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. So far, there are at least 16 known...more

A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. So far, there are at least 16 known cases among White House staff and recent visitors to the complex following a Sept. 26 event. Several journalists covering the White House have also tested positive. Several White House staffers contracted the infectious disease earlier this year. REUTERS/Erin Scott

