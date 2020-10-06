Inside the White House's coronavirus outbreak
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting COVID-19, in Washington, October 5, 2020. So far, there are at least 16 known...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. Trump's return to the White House while still...more
President Donald Trump poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after taking off his mask as he returns to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center,October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump walks back into the White House from the Marine One helicopter as he returns to the White House, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump returns to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and President Donald Trump are seen inside Marine One after the president returned to the White House, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after returning from hospitalization at the Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020, in this still image from video posted on Trump's Twitter page. @realDonaldTrump/Handout via REUTERS
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah replaces her mask after a television interview outside the White House, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A White House staff member holds the door for President Donald Trump as he exits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House staff await the return of President Donald Trump to the White House, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he briefly rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Cheriss May
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media about Trump's health at Walter Reed, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to members of the media at the White House, October 4, 2020, a day before she also tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Erin Scott
White House staff and U.S. Secret Service agents await the return of President Donald Trump to the White House from Walter Reed, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. flag atop the White House is pictured early in the morning after President Donald Trump was taken to hospital, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
President Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter wearing a protective face mask as he departs the White House to fly to Walter Reed, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House aides, including the military aide carrying the nuclear launch codes known as "the nuclear football," follow President Donald Trump as he boards the Marine One helicopter to depart the White House and fly to Walter Reed, October 2, 2020....more
President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by helicopter, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A U.S. Marine stands guard in front of the Marine One helicopter as he and a Marine pilot wait for President Donald Trump to depart the White House to fly to Walter Reed, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House staff members wait to watch President Donald Trump depart by helicopter to fly to Walter Reed, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A uniformed U.S. Secret Service officer waits for President Donald Trump to depart the White House to fly by helicopter to Walter Reed, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the media after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
