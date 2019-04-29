Inside the world's largest falcon hospital
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28, 2019. When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where...more
A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25...more
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The birds are more than pets and the practice is more than a sport. Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs...more
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. With flight speeds exceeding 300 km (186 miles) an hour, falcons can suffer serious injuries as they collide with prey, misjudge a landing or ingest infected...more
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The government-supported Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is the world s main center for falcon medicine, research and training. REUTERS/Christopher...more
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Hunting in the UAE outside a few special reserves is illegal, so owners train their birds using meat and then fly them to countries like...more
A falcon is seen after surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28. The UAE issues falcons their own passports and the birds travel with their owners in airplane cabins, sometimes dozens...more
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Visitors pose with a falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
An Emirati man arrives with his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon is seen ahead of being operated at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
A falcon receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
An Emirati man checks in his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
