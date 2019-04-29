Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25...more

A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25 years experience in treating falcons. Sometimes when the falcons have an accident at night, the owners will sit there for hours into the early morning. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

