Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 29, 2019 | 11:30am EDT

Inside the world's largest falcon hospital

Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28, 2019. When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: The world s largest falcon hospital, in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28, 2019. When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28, 2019. When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: The world s largest falcon hospital, in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
1 / 18
A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25 years experience in treating falcons. Sometimes when the falcons have an accident at night, the owners will sit there for hours into the early morning. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon under anesthesia is prepared for surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. It s their baby, they want the best for it, said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25 years experience in treating falcons. Sometimes when the falcons have an accident at night, the owners will sit there for hours into the early morning. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
2 / 18
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The birds are more than pets and the practice is more than a sport. Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs of the United Arab Emirates and neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia going back thousand of years. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The birds are more than pets and the practice is more than a sport. Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The birds are more than pets and the practice is more than a sport. Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of Arabs of the United Arab Emirates and neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia going back thousand of years. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
3 / 18
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. With flight speeds exceeding 300 km (186 miles) an hour, falcons can suffer serious injuries as they collide with prey, misjudge a landing or ingest infected meat. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. With flight speeds exceeding 300 km (186 miles) an hour, falcons can suffer serious injuries as they collide with prey, misjudge a landing or ingest infected...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. With flight speeds exceeding 300 km (186 miles) an hour, falcons can suffer serious injuries as they collide with prey, misjudge a landing or ingest infected meat. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
4 / 18
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The government-supported Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is the world s main center for falcon medicine, research and training. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The government-supported Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is the world s main center for falcon medicine, research and training. REUTERS/Christopher...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. The government-supported Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is the world s main center for falcon medicine, research and training. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
5 / 18
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
6 / 18
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Hunting in the UAE outside a few special reserves is illegal, so owners train their birds using meat and then fly them to countries like Pakistan, Morocco and the central Asian region during colder months. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Hunting in the UAE outside a few special reserves is illegal, so owners train their birds using meat and then fly them to countries like...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon undergoes surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. Hunting in the UAE outside a few special reserves is illegal, so owners train their birds using meat and then fly them to countries like Pakistan, Morocco and the central Asian region during colder months. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
7 / 18
A falcon is seen after surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28. The UAE issues falcons their own passports and the birds travel with their owners in airplane cabins, sometimes dozens at a time for specific hunting trips. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon is seen after surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28. The UAE issues falcons their own passports and the birds travel with their owners in airplane cabins, sometimes dozens...more

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon is seen after surgery in the operating room at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates April 28. The UAE issues falcons their own passports and the birds travel with their owners in airplane cabins, sometimes dozens at a time for specific hunting trips. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
8 / 18
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
9 / 18
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Falcons wait to receive medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
10 / 18
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
11 / 18
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon under anesthesia receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
12 / 18
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon receives medical treatment at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
13 / 18
Visitors pose with a falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Visitors pose with a falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
Visitors pose with a falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
14 / 18
An Emirati man arrives with his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

An Emirati man arrives with his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
An Emirati man arrives with his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
15 / 18
A falcon is seen ahead of being operated at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon is seen ahead of being operated at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon is seen ahead of being operated at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
16 / 18
A falcon receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

A falcon receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
A falcon receives medical attention at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
17 / 18
An Emirati man checks in his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

An Emirati man checks in his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2019
An Emirati man checks in his falcon at the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in Abu Dhabi, April 28. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

Next Slideshows

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Apr 25 2019
Uganda mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 children

Uganda mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 children

Mariam Nabatanzi was abandoned by her husband, leaving her to support their surviving 38 children alone.

Apr 25 2019
Parenting tips from the World Health Organization

Parenting tips from the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization issued new guidelines on Wednesday urging parents to limit the time children under five spend watching video screens or sitting in...

Apr 24 2019
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis over the years.

Apr 22 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique

Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters are camping out in Brazil s capital at the Terra Livre (Free land) camp to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit to New Zealand.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast