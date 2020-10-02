Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 2, 2020 | 9:36am EDT

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, September 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, September 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, September 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People attend a campaign rally by President Donald Trump at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members listen as President Trump delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Attendees dance to music as they wait for President Trump to take the stage during a campaign event at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, September 14. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Supporters gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Audience members react as they listen to President Trump's speech at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters, some not wearing masks, gather for an indoor rally with President Trump in Henderson, Nevada, September 13. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

President Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters on at Trump's campaign event at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, September 21. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Trump gestures during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Yuma International Airport in Arizona, August 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Trump supporters attend a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, September 19. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

People attend a Trump campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, September 22. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters attend a Trump campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Bemidji Regional Airport in Bemidji, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

