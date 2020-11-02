Edition:
United States
Mon Nov 2, 2020 | 8:25am EST

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Supporters wait for a campaign rally by President Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters applaud as they wait for the rally of President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters wait for a campaign rally by President Trump in Rome, Georgia, November 1. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina, November 1. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2020
Supporters attend President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
President Trump makes a fist as his tie flies up in the wind at the conclusion of his campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters raise their hands during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People attend a campaign rally by President Trump at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A child looks on during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters applaud during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A volunteer checks the temperature of a supporter of President Trump before entering for an election campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People attend a campaign event by President Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Marine One, carrying President Trump, descends near rally attendees at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Supporters of President Trump and members of the media attend a campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
A child dressed up as President Trump waves during his campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
President Trump looks back at his supporters as he departs at the end of a campaign event at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Supporters of President Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. &nbsp; REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.

7:43am EST
Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

Peaceful participants at a rally in the small North Carolina city of Graham to turn out the vote ahead of the election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement...

Nov 01 2020
Trump and Biden make final push to the polls

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across battleground states starting with Michigan that will be crucial to the...

Nov 01 2020
Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

Nov 01 2020

Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases hit new records

Protests against coronavirus restrictions take place in cities across Europe as cases hit new records across the continent.

Turkey's desperate search for earthquake survivors

With more than 60 people dead after an earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands, rescuers continue the search for survivors.

Marchers at Get Out the Vote rally in North Carolina say police pepper-sprayed them

Peaceful participants at a rally in the small North Carolina city of Graham to turn out the vote ahead of the election were pepper-sprayed by law enforcement officials, according to videos and witnesses.

Trump and Biden make final push to the polls

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across battleground states starting with Michigan that will be crucial to the outcome of the election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off Joe Biden.

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

Children show their support at Trump and Biden rallies.

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Photos of the month: October

Our top photos from October 2020.

NYC's Staten Islanders weigh in on election

Residents of Staten Island, the only New York City borough won by Trump in 2016, reflect on the 2020 race.

Trump and Biden visit crucial Midwest states

President Trump and Joe Biden hold rallies in states across the Midwest.

