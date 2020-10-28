Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Supporters look on as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump show four fingers as they attend a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters wearing Make America Great Again Hats look on before the start of President Trump's campaign event at Des Moines International Airport in Iowa, October 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters cheer as President Trump holds a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A volunteer checks the temperature of a supporter of President Trump before entering for an election campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People attend a campaign event by President Trump at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump claps as he departs at the end of a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marine One, carrying President Trump, descends near rally attendees at The Villages Polo Club in The Villages, Florida, October 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump and members of the media attend a campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina, October 15. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child dressed up as President Trump waves during his campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump looks back at his supporters as he departs at the end of a campaign event at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump wait ahead of his campaign event, in Lansing, Michigan, October 27. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump reacts to the crowd while walking to the podium during a campaign event at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters hold the Holy Bible as President Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump attend a campaign rally at Ocala International Airport in Ocala, Florida, October 16. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump throws a face mask from the stage during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida, October 12. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
