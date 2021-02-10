Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump attorney Bruce Castor faces arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10,...more
House impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February...more
House impeachment manager and Delegate from the Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett delivers part of the impeachment managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more
Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks on the phone in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS
Rep Jim Jordan is interviewed ahead of the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (Left), who faced off with and led rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the siege on the Capitol on January 6, plays and jokes with a fellow Capitol police officer ahead of the second day of Trump's...more
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin begins the managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on...more
Senator Josh Hawley is seen during a break in opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Senator James Inhofe eats popcorn as he departs during a break during the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in...more
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor after a break on the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Senator Chris Coons speaks to the media during a break in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua...more
A person walks by a giant screen as it airs advertisements in support of convicting former President Donald Trump as the second day of his impeachment trial begins in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Senate for the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more
A banner reading, "Convict or be complicit" is hung over a bridge in view of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate...more
A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A person who preferred not to give their name holds a protest sign outside of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on...more
Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial...more
Senator Rand Paul departs the U.S Capitol in the Senate subway with other senators at the end of the first day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more
A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to...more
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S....more
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9,...more
Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in...more
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack...more
Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more
Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures
Swaths of Europe, from the UK to the Czech Republic, are hit with a heavy dose of winter weather.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Some 204 people remain unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tampa celebrates Super Bowl win on water
Thousands of NFL fans flooded Tampa as the city honored the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a boat parade through downtown.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout
Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures
Swaths of Europe, from the UK to the Czech Republic, are hit with a heavy dose of winter weather.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Some 204 people remain unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops
High above Jerusalem s narrow alleyways, teenage Palestinian skateboarders speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates
Police clashed with protesters as the Haitian opposition escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader, amid a dispute over when President Jovenel Moise's term ends.