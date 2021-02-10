Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2021 | 6:15pm EST

Inside Trump's second impeachment trial

A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A National Guardsman walks the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on the second day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 50
Trump attorney Bruce Castor faces arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Trump attorney Bruce Castor faces arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Trump attorney Bruce Castor faces arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
2 / 50
House impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

House impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
House impeachment manager Rep. Ted Lieu arrives prior to the start of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
3 / 50
House impeachment manager and Delegate from the Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett delivers part of the impeachment managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

House impeachment manager and Delegate from the Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett delivers part of the impeachment managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
House impeachment manager and Delegate from the Virgin Islands Stacey Plaskett delivers part of the impeachment managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 50
Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks on the phone in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS

Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks on the phone in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Senator Richard Blumenthal speaks on the phone in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 50
Rep Jim Jordan is interviewed ahead of the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS

Rep Jim Jordan is interviewed ahead of the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Rep Jim Jordan is interviewed ahead of the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 50
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (Left), who faced off with and led rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the siege on the Capitol on January 6, plays and jokes with a fellow Capitol police officer ahead of the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 10, 2021.  Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (Left), who faced off with and led rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the siege on the Capitol on January 6, plays and jokes with a fellow Capitol police officer ahead of the second day of Trump's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman (Left), who faced off with and led rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the siege on the Capitol on January 6, plays and jokes with a fellow Capitol police officer ahead of the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 10, 2021.  Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 50
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin begins the managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin begins the managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin begins the managers’ opening argument in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 50
Senator Josh Hawley is seen during a break in opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Senator Josh Hawley is seen during a break in opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Senator Josh Hawley is seen during a break in opening arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
9 / 50
Senator James Inhofe eats popcorn as he departs during a break during the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Senator James Inhofe eats popcorn as he departs during a break during the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Senator James Inhofe eats popcorn as he departs during a break during the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
10 / 50
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor after a break on the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor after a break on the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor after a break on the second day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 50
Senator Chris Coons speaks to the media during a break in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

Senator Chris Coons speaks to the media during a break in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Senator Chris Coons speaks to the media during a break in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool
Close
12 / 50
A person walks by a giant screen as it airs advertisements in support of convicting former President Donald Trump as the second day of his impeachment trial begins in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person walks by a giant screen as it airs advertisements in support of convicting former President Donald Trump as the second day of his impeachment trial begins in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A person walks by a giant screen as it airs advertisements in support of convicting former President Donald Trump as the second day of his impeachment trial begins in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 50
Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Senate for the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Senate for the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Senate for the second day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
14 / 50
A banner reading, "Convict or be complicit" is hung over a bridge in view of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A banner reading, "Convict or be complicit" is hung over a bridge in view of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A banner reading, "Convict or be complicit" is hung over a bridge in view of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
15 / 50
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
16 / 50
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 50
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a news conference with fellow Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
18 / 50
House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
House impeachment managers proceed through the Rotunda from the House-side of the U.S. Capitol to the Senate chamber as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in Washington, February 9, 2021. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS
Close
19 / 50
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 50
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
21 / 50
Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen behind a statue of former President George Washington, before the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
22 / 50
Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Patrick Leahy wields the gavel to convene the U.S. Senate as he presides over the start of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
23 / 50
A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A Senate staffer watches the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump from their office in the Hart Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 50
A person who preferred not to give their name holds a protest sign outside of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person who preferred not to give their name holds a protest sign outside of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A person who preferred not to give their name holds a protest sign outside of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
25 / 50
Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Razor wire and fencing surround the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6 attack on the building in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
26 / 50
Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial of former president, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via REUTERS

Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Attorney David Schoen, representing and defending former President Donald Trump, holds up a copy of Quotations by Chairman Mao Tse-Tung and a handbook on the U.S. Constitution as he addresses the U.S. Senate as it begins the second impeachment trial of former president, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 50
Senator Rand Paul departs the U.S Capitol in the Senate subway with other senators at the end of the first day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator Rand Paul departs the U.S Capitol in the Senate subway with other senators at the end of the first day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Rand Paul departs the U.S Capitol in the Senate subway with other senators at the end of the first day of proceedings in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
28 / 50
A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A bartender carries a beer past a plastic skeleton sitting at the bar as a television screen shows the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump, in a bar on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
29 / 50
Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Rep. Jim Jordan, gestures before the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
30 / 50
Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Mitt Romney arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 50
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to return to the building, as Raskin addresses the Senate at the start of the Senate's second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to return to the building, as Raskin addresses the Senate at the start of the Senate's second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
32 / 50
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U. S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
33 / 50
David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr. lawyers for former President Donald Trump arrive for the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
34 / 50
Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Sen Charles Grassley returns after a break in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
35 / 50
People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People speak as they watch the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
36 / 50
Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Bruce Castor, defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, boards an elevator in the U.S. Capitol on the first day of Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
37 / 50
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate, in Washington, DC, February 9, 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Close
38 / 50
Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Jason Miller, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, walks in the Capitol during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
39 / 50
The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The Peace Statue, depicting grief and history, stands near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
40 / 50
Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett and Rep. Jamie Raskin lead House impeachment managers as they arrive for the Senate trial of impeachment against former President Donald Trump during a procession through the Rotunda inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
41 / 50
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell boards the subway at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
42 / 50
Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Susan Collins rides an escalator while arriving in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
43 / 50
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch outside the Senate Majority Whip's office as senators arrive outside the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
44 / 50
Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
45 / 50
Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator John Cornyn arrives in the subway system at the U.S Capitol as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
46 / 50
Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Flowers are placed on a security fence at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the scheduled impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, February 9, 2021.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
47 / 50
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives outside the Senate Chamber as the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, begins on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
48 / 50
Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Sen. Marco Rubio walks off the Senate floor during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, February 9, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Close
49 / 50
Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Member of the National Guard and security officers patrol at the U.S. Capitol as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin in Washington, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Next Slideshows

Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.

3:12pm EST
Myanmar protesters defy crackdown

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.

2:46pm EST
Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures

Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures

Swaths of Europe, from the UK to the Czech Republic, are hit with a heavy dose of winter weather.

1:40pm EST
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Some 204 people remain unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a...

11:17am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Tampa celebrates Super Bowl win on water

Tampa celebrates Super Bowl win on water

Thousands of NFL fans flooded Tampa as the city honored the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a boat parade through downtown.

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.

Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Inside the U.S. vaccine rollout

Scenes from across the United States as Americans receive their COVID vaccine.

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown

Myanmar protesters defy crackdown

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.

Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures

Europe blasted with snow and freezing temperatures

Swaths of Europe, from the UK to the Czech Republic, are hit with a heavy dose of winter weather.

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Some 204 people remain unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.

High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

High above Jerusalem s narrow alleyways, teenage Palestinian skateboarders speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

Scenes from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.

Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates

Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates

Police clashed with protesters as the Haitian opposition escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader, amid a dispute over when President Jovenel Moise's term ends.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast