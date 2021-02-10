Inside Trump's second impeachment trial

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to...more

House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin becomes emotional as he discusses his and his family's experiences inside the U.S. Capitol building during the siege on January 6 and his daughter subsequently telling him that she never wants to return to the building, as Raskin addresses the Senate at the start of the Senate's second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on the floor of the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 9, 2021. U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Close