Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as the House impeachment managers sit to one side and the president's legal team sits on the other side in the Senate Chamber...more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a plan on Monday for what would be a potentially quick trial without new testimony or evidence. It would have given Democratic prosecutors and Trump's lawyers 48 hours, evenly split, to present their...more
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped spearhead the House impeachment inquiry, summarized the charges against Trump and said the president had committed "constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment." Schiff said that although the...more
The Senate votes to table an amendment by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, January 21, 2020. Senators voted 53-47 along party lines to block Schumer's motion to subpoena White House documents related to Trump's dealings with...more
Democrats want a number of current and former Trump administration officials, including Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify. "For all of the name-calling and fingerpointing from the president s counsel, we did not hear a...more
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading Trump's defense, attacked the foundation of the charges against the Republican president and said Democrats had not come close to meeting the U.S. Constitution's standard for impeachment. "The only...more
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow: "Why are we here? Are we here because of a phone call? Or are we here before this great body because since the president was sworn into office, there was a desire to see him removed? ... We...more
Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sen. Joseph Manchin pauses outside the Senate Floor during a brief recess, January 21, 2020. The Democrat, who represents West Virginia, a bastion of Trump support, has said he is "torn" over impeachment. He told the Washington Post in December that...more
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to journalists on the sidelines of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has been one of the few Republicans in Congress to criticize Trump for urging Ukraine and China...more
Senator Susan Collins walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Collins of Maine, a centrist Republican, says it is important for senators in both parties to "render impartial justice" during the trial. She...more
Senator Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters on the first day of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Murkowski of Alaska says she is working to ensure that senators can seek more information, including possibly witnesses and documents. First...more
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives to preside over the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the news media, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren speaks during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Former Senator Jeff Flake walks through the Ohio Clock Corridor off the Senate floor during the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Senate, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and now special White House advisor, arrives on Capitol Hill with President Donald Trump's legal team, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senator Kamala Harris walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
House Managers Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff hold a news conference on the rules for the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator John Neely Kennedy walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Members of television media report from the Russell Senate Office Building, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
News reporters stand by in a restricted area as Senate staff members walk into the Senate Chamber, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters hold signs outside of the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
