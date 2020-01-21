Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Senator Susan Collins walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Collins of Maine, a centrist Republican, says it is important for senators in both parties to "render impartial justice" during the trial. She has criticized McConnell for saying he was coordinating trial preparations with the White House. Collins, 67, says she would likely support a motion to call witnesses once both sides have made their opening arguments and senators have had a chance to ask questions. She says she has not decided on any particular witnesses. Collins has stood up to Trump at times, voting against a repeal of Obamacare in 2017. In 2018, she voted for Kavanaugh's nomination. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

