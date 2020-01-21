Edition:
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as the House impeachment managers sit to one side and the president's legal team sits on the other side in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presides over the start of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump as the House impeachment managers sit to one side and the president's legal team sits on the other side in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a plan on Monday for what would be a potentially quick trial without new testimony or evidence. It would have given Democratic prosecutors and Trump's lawyers 48 hours, evenly split, to present their arguments over four days. That plan was changed to give each side three days to give up to 24 hours of opening arguments. The rules also will allow the House's record of the impeachment probe admitted as evidence in the trial, as Democrats had demanded. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a plan on Monday for what would be a potentially quick trial without new testimony or evidence. It would have given Democratic prosecutors and Trump's lawyers 48 hours, evenly split, to present their arguments over four days. That plan was changed to give each side three days to give up to 24 hours of opening arguments. The rules also will allow the House's record of the impeachment probe admitted as evidence in the trial, as Democrats had demanded. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped spearhead the House impeachment inquiry, summarized the charges against Trump and said the president had committed "constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment." Schiff said that although the evidence against Trump was "already overwhelming," further witness testimony was necessary to show the full scope of the misconduct by the president and those around him. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who helped spearhead the House impeachment inquiry, summarized the charges against Trump and said the president had committed "constitutional misconduct justifying impeachment." Schiff said that although the evidence against Trump was "already overwhelming," further witness testimony was necessary to show the full scope of the misconduct by the president and those around him. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
The Senate votes to table an amendment by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, January 21, 2020. Senators voted 53-47 along party lines to block Schumer's motion to subpoena White House documents related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The Senate votes to table an amendment by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, January 21, 2020. Senators voted 53-47 along party lines to block Schumer's motion to subpoena White House documents related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Democrats want a number of current and former Trump administration officials, including Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify. "For all of the name-calling and fingerpointing from the president s counsel, we did not hear a single argument on the merits about why there should not be the documents and witnesses we requested in this trial," Chuck Schumer said. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Democrats want a number of current and former Trump administration officials, including Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify. "For all of the name-calling and fingerpointing from the president s counsel, we did not hear a single argument on the merits about why there should not be the documents and witnesses we requested in this trial," Chuck Schumer said. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading Trump's defense, attacked the foundation of the charges against the Republican president and said Democrats had not come close to meeting the U.S. Constitution's standard for impeachment. "The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said as he argued in favor of McConnell's proposal to decide on whether to allow further witnesses or documents later in the trial. "There is absolutely no case," he said. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is leading Trump's defense, attacked the foundation of the charges against the Republican president and said Democrats had not come close to meeting the U.S. Constitution's standard for impeachment. "The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said as he argued in favor of McConnell's proposal to decide on whether to allow further witnesses or documents later in the trial. "There is absolutely no case," he said. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow: "Why are we here? Are we here because of a phone call? Or are we here before this great body because since the president was sworn into office, there was a desire to see him removed? ... We don't waive executive privilege. And there is a reason we keep executive privilege and we assert it when necessary, and that is to protect, to protect the Constitution and the separation of powers." REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow: "Why are we here? Are we here because of a phone call? Or are we here before this great body because since the president was sworn into office, there was a desire to see him removed? ... We don't waive executive privilege. And there is a reason we keep executive privilege and we assert it when necessary, and that is to protect, to protect the Constitution and the separation of powers." REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sen. Joseph Manchin pauses outside the Senate Floor during a brief recess, January 21, 2020. The Democrat, who represents West Virginia, a bastion of Trump support, has said he is "torn" over impeachment. He told the Washington Post in December that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, had done "an admirable job" and that he wanted a "fair trial" for Trump. It is not clear how the 72-year-old Manchin would vote on the question of witness testimony or whether to convict Trump of the charges. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, Manchin has supported Trump about half the time in various Senate votes. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Sen. Joseph Manchin pauses outside the Senate Floor during a brief recess, January 21, 2020. The Democrat, who represents West Virginia, a bastion of Trump support, has said he is "torn" over impeachment. He told the Washington Post in December that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, had done "an admirable job" and that he wanted a "fair trial" for Trump. It is not clear how the 72-year-old Manchin would vote on the question of witness testimony or whether to convict Trump of the charges. According to the website FiveThirtyEight, Manchin has supported Trump about half the time in various Senate votes. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to journalists on the sidelines of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has been one of the few Republicans in Congress to criticize Trump for urging Ukraine and China to investigate Biden, who is a leading candidate to run against Trump in November's election. Trump in turn has called the freshman senator from Utah a "pompous ass." Romney, 72, says he eventually wants to hear testimony from Bolton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to journalists on the sidelines of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has been one of the few Republicans in Congress to criticize Trump for urging Ukraine and China to investigate Biden, who is a leading candidate to run against Trump in November's election. Trump in turn has called the freshman senator from Utah a "pompous ass." Romney, 72, says he eventually wants to hear testimony from Bolton. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Susan Collins walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Collins of Maine, a centrist Republican, says it is important for senators in both parties to "render impartial justice" during the trial. She has criticized McConnell for saying he was coordinating trial preparations with the White House. Collins, 67, says she would likely support a motion to call witnesses once both sides have made their opening arguments and senators have had a chance to ask questions. She says she has not decided on any particular witnesses. Collins has stood up to Trump at times, voting against a repeal of Obamacare in 2017. In 2018, she voted for Kavanaugh's nomination. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator Susan Collins walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Collins of Maine, a centrist Republican, says it is important for senators in both parties to "render impartial justice" during the trial. She has criticized McConnell for saying he was coordinating trial preparations with the White House. Collins, 67, says she would likely support a motion to call witnesses once both sides have made their opening arguments and senators have had a chance to ask questions. She says she has not decided on any particular witnesses. Collins has stood up to Trump at times, voting against a repeal of Obamacare in 2017. In 2018, she voted for Kavanaugh's nomination. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Senator Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters on the first day of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Murkowski of Alaska says she is working to ensure that senators can seek more information, including possibly witnesses and documents. First elected to the Senate in 2002, Murkowski, 62, voted against advancing Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court in 2018. In 2017, she bucked Trump and most fellow Republicans by voting against the repeal of key elements of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator Lisa Murkowski speaks with reporters on the first day of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. Murkowski of Alaska says she is working to ensure that senators can seek more information, including possibly witnesses and documents. First elected to the Senate in 2002, Murkowski, 62, voted against advancing Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court in 2018. In 2017, she bucked Trump and most fellow Republicans by voting against the repeal of key elements of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives to preside over the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives to preside over the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts arrives to preside over the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts presides during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the news media, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the news media, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to members of the news media, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren speaks during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren speaks during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
House impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren speaks during opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/U.S. Senate TV/Handout via Reuters
Former Senator Jeff Flake walks through the Ohio Clock Corridor off the Senate floor during the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Former Senator Jeff Flake walks through the Ohio Clock Corridor off the Senate floor during the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Former Senator Jeff Flake walks through the Ohio Clock Corridor off the Senate floor during the opening arguments, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Senate, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Senate, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Senate, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and now special White House advisor, arrives on Capitol Hill with President Donald Trump's legal team, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and now special White House advisor, arrives on Capitol Hill with President Donald Trump's legal team, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Pam Bondi, former Florida attorney general and now special White House advisor, arrives on Capitol Hill with President Donald Trump's legal team, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Senator Kamala Harris walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Senator Kamala Harris walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator Kamala Harris walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
House Managers Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff hold a news conference on the rules for the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

House Managers Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff hold a news conference on the rules for the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
House Managers Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff hold a news conference on the rules for the Senate impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Staffers carry boxes of documents to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator John Neely Kennedy walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Senator John Neely Kennedy walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senator John Neely Kennedy walks to the Senate floor for the start of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Members of television media report from the Russell Senate Office Building, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Members of television media report from the Russell Senate Office Building, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Members of television media report from the Russell Senate Office Building, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
News reporters stand by in a restricted area as Senate staff members walk into the Senate Chamber, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

News reporters stand by in a restricted area as Senate staff members walk into the Senate Chamber, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
News reporters stand by in a restricted area as Senate staff members walk into the Senate Chamber, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Protesters hold signs outside of the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Protesters hold signs outside of the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Protesters hold signs outside of the Capitol ahead of the impeachment trial, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
