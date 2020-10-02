Edition:
Inside Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he departs with first lady Melania Trump to travel to the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio from the White House in Washington, September 29, 2020. Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the deadly virus and were going into quarantine. Here are scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to their announcement: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
September 25: Trump accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence arrives at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2020
September 26: Trump arrives to hold an event to announce his nominee of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
September 26: Trump poses with Amy Coney Barrett and her family at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
September 27: Trump swings during a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
September 27: Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
September 27: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney listens to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
September 28: Trump is flanked by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH); White House adviser Peter Navarro; Lordstown Motors employees Michael Fabian and Rich Schmidt, and Lordtown Motors CEO Steve Burns as he inspects the Lordstown Motors 2021 endurance truck, an electric pickup truck, on the South Lawn at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
September 29: Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for the presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Donald Trump Jr boards Air Force One as he departs Washington with his father for the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump waves next to Melania Trump as they arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, &nbsp;Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Biden's wife Jill Biden stand on stage after the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump reaches into his pocket for a protective face mask he said he was carrying during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump's son Eric and his wife Lara, Donald Trump Jr., daughters Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive for the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Melania Trump arrives to the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump's son Eric Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump watch the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gives an elbow bump to a member of the audience before the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump and Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Trump looks on in the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Joe Biden is embraced by his wife Jill as Donald Trump stands next to Melania Trump at the end of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 29: Donald Trump Jr. uses his phone as he leaves after the debate in Cleveland, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
September 29: Donald Trump and Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
September 30: Trump boards Marine One as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
September 30: Hope Hicks, a Trump advisor, walks to Air Force One to depart Washington with the president and other staff on campaign travel to Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Hope Hicks, (L), White House special assistant Nicholas Luna (2nd L), Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kushner, and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walk to Air Force One to travel to Minnesota from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump throws Make America Great Again hats during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
September 30: Trump supporters look on during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
September 30: Trump supporters, many maskless, attend a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Trump waves to media after returning on Air Force One from a campaign rally in Minnesota to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
October 1: Staff wear masks as they sit with President Trump on Marine One after returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
October 1: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks in the Briefing Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Supporters watch as Trump departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 1: Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Bedminster, New Jersey, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
October 2: Journalists report before dawn at the White House after Donald Trump announced that he and Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
October 2: The White House is lit before dawn after Donald Trump announced that he and Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
