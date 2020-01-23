Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Medical staff attending to a patient at the The Central Hospital Of Wuhan. China put millions of people on lockdown in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic. Wuhan, a...more
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 23. China Daily via REUTERS
A staff member from a local sanitation and epidemic prevention team checks body temperature of a passenger in a car at a toll station in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 23. China Daily via REUTERS
A picture released by the Central Hospital of Wuhan shows medical staff attending to a patient. The previously unknown coronavirus strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan. ...more
A man stands in front of a screen showing that multiple departure flights have been cancelled after the city was locked down, at an airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 23. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Customers wear masks inside a food market in Wuhan, January 23. via REUTERS
People queue for receiving treatment at the fever outpatient department at the Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 22. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Medical staff attending to a patient at the The Central Hospital Of Wuhan Via Weibo in Wuhan, China. THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO/via REUTERS
Chinese paramilitary officers wearing masks stand guard at an entrance of the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 23. China Daily via REUTERS
People are seen at Wuhan union hospital in Wuhan, China, January 22. TWITTER/@YAASIINC via REUTERS
A picture released by the Central Hospital of Wuhan shows medical staff attending to patient at the The Central Hospital Of Wuhan Via Weibo in Wuhan, China. THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO/via REUTERS
People walk past the closed Hankou Railway Station after the city was locked down in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 23. China Daily via REUTERS
Medical staff attends a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 22. cnsphoto via REUTERS
