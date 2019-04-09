Inspired by migrant caravans, new wave of Cubans seek U.S. asylum
Migrants from Cuba en route to the United States, ride on rafts across the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, April 7, 2019. In the first five months of fiscal-year 2019, 6,289 Cubans turned up at ports of entry on...more
A migrant family from El Salvador and migrants from Cuba en route to the U.S., rest as they crossed the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants from Cuba en route to the U.S., get off a raft as they crossed the Suchiate River from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants from Cuba en route to the U.S., ride on a raft across the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico April 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants from Cuba en route to the U.S., get off a raft as they crossed the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants from Central America and Cuba rest on a highway as others help a fellow migrant with health problems during their journey towards the U.S., in Tuzantan, in Chiapas state, Mexico March 25. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Cuba and El Salvador chat at an improvised shelter while waiting for humanitarian visas to cross the country on their way to the U.S., in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico April 8. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman feeds her baby as she rests among other fellow migrants from Central America and Cuba on the side of a highway during their journey towards the U.S., in Escuintla, in Chiapas state, Mexico March 26. REUTERS/Jose Torres
Migrants from Nicaragua and Cuba rest at an improvised shelter while waiting for their humanitarian visas to cross the country on their way to the U.S., in Mapastepec, in Chiapas state, Mexico April 8. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., stand near a sign that says the shelter is at full capacity at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 25. In Ciudad Juarez, Cubans represent 75...more
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., play dominoes at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 25. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cuban migrant, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., points to a board with the number of migrants that are requesting asylum, at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cuban migrant, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., uses his phone outside his hotel room, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 1. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., receive food at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., attend a meeting at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cuban migrant, waiting for his appointment to request asylum in the U.S., watches a soccer match at a church being used as shelter, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., rest at a gym being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 19. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Cuban migrant, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., exercises at an abandoned building in front of a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants, waiting for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., eat at a church being used as a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 6. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants queue to enter El Paso, Texas, for their appointment to request asylum in the U.S., at the Paso del Norte international border crossing bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 1. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
