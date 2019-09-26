Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 26, 2019 | 3:40pm EDT

Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 15
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, is sworn in as he testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, is sworn in as he testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, is sworn in as he testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
2 / 15
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, arrives to testify during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, arrives to testify during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, arrives to testify during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
3 / 15
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff chairs a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff chairs a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff chairs a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 15
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 15
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 15
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff reacts after conferring with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff reacts after conferring with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff reacts after conferring with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
7 / 15
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
8 / 15
Rep. Mark Meadows watches as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Rep. Mark Meadows watches as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Rep. Mark Meadows watches as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
9 / 15
Rep. Jim Himes speaks beside House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

Rep. Jim Himes speaks beside House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Rep. Jim Himes speaks beside House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
10 / 15
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 15
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confers with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confers with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confers with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
12 / 15
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 15
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Al...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
14 / 15
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controver...

Next Slideshows

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a...

2:45pm EDT
Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the...

1:35pm EDT
China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

1:10pm EDT
2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

11:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

Trump and Ukraine: timeline of events in the controversy

President Donald Trump's interactions with Ukraine have prompted an extraordinary whistleblower complaint that the Republican used his powers to pressure a foreign leader to investigate one of his chief Democratic rivals. Here is a timeline of events in the controversy based on the whistleblower's complaint and public reports.

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesians rally against new laws

Indonesian students continued to rally against proposed new laws, including a criminal code that would ban extramarital sex and penalize insulting the president's honor, a day after clashes in the capital injured more than 300 people.

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China prepares for 70th anniversary of People's Republic founding

China gears up for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

2020 candidates court the union vote

2020 candidates court the union vote

Democratic presidential candidates appeal to unionized workers on the campaign trail.

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Jacques Chirac: 1932 - 2019

Former President Jacques Chirac, a political chameleon who dominated French politics for decades in roles ranging from mayor of Paris to the second-longest serving leader of the nation, has died at the age of 86.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Endangered turtles bred in captivity to help save species in Israel

Turtle hatchlings are released into the wild as part of a unique conservation program run by the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center. Green turtles are endangered worldwide, the World Wildlife Fund says. Among other hazards, they are threatened by hunting, human encroachment on the beaches where they nest, and pollution of their feeding grounds offshore.

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast