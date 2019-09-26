Intelligence chief testifies about whistleblower report
Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire is sworn in to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill...more
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, is sworn in as he testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, arrives to testify during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Adam Schiff chairs a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence with Acting DNI Joseph Maguire on Capitol Hill in...more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff reacts after conferring with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on...more
Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Rep. Mark Meadows watches as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26. REUTERS/Al Drago
Rep. Jim Himes speaks beside House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September...more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in...more
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff confers with House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence,...more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff speaks as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, testifies during a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Al...more
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in...more
