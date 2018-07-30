Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 30, 2018 | 7:50pm EDT

International Army Games

A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Kazakhstan jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Kazakhstan jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Kazakhstan jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 8
Children play with a Soviet-era machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Children play with a Soviet-era machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Children play with a Soviet-era machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 8
Helicopters and tanks perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Zhang Zhitao/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS

Helicopters and tanks perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Zhang Zhitao/Southern Metropolis...more

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Helicopters and tanks perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Zhang Zhitao/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
Russian IL-76 jet drops water during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian IL-76 jet drops water during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Russian IL-76 jet drops water during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 8
A tank operated by a crew from China drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A tank operated by a crew from China drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A tank operated by a crew from China drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 8
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 8
A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Uganda fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Uganda fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Uganda fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 8
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Next Slideshows

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

6:05pm EDT
Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison...

5:15pm EDT
Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears...

11:30am EDT
North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an...

10:05am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier.

Race on 'Death Road'

Race on 'Death Road'

Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, compete in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

In the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar, jumping or diving from the 79-foot-high bridge is a test of courage that dates back more than 400 years.

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears of a disputed result.

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea returns remains of U.S. soldiers killed in Korean War

North Korea transfers 55 small, flag-draped cases carrying the suspected remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the Korean War, a first step in implementing an agreement reached in a landmark summit in June.

Lunar eclipse of the century

Lunar eclipse of the century

Star gazers seek a glimpse of a 'blood moon' as the earth's natural satellite moves into the shadow of our planet for the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

California's blazing Carr Fire

California's blazing Carr Fire

The Carr Fire, the deadliest and most destructive of nearly 90 wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon, rages largely unchecked.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast