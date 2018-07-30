International Army Games
A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Kazakhstan jumps during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Children play with a Soviet-era machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Helicopters and tanks perform during the opening ceremony of three games hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), part of International Army Games 2018 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. Zhang Zhitao/Southern Metropolis...more
Russian IL-76 jet drops water during an opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A tank operated by a crew from China drives during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov machine gun during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A T-72 tank operated by a crew from Uganda fires during the Tank Biathlon competition at the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An instructor teaches a boy to shoot a Kalashnikov automatic rifle during the International Army Games 2018, in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
