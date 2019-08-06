International Army Games
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Chinese soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) participate in a contest next to a howitzer during the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China August 5, 2019. Wang Xiaojun/CNS via REUTERS
Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Soldiers fire a surface-to-air missile on a wheeled armored personnel carrier during the opening ceremony of four contests hosted by Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) as part of the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur...more
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines from China take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Chinese soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march during the opening ceremony of four contests hosted by China as part of the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Chinese soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) pose for photos with a Chinese national flag on a tank during the Suvorov Attack contest of the International Army Games 2019 in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China August 4, 2019....more
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines from China take part at the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
A marine from Iran takes part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Marines from Venezuela take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) pose for photos on a tank among visitors during the opening ceremony of four contests hosted by China as part of International Army Games 2019, in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China...more
