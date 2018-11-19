Edition:
International Space Station turns 20

The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 2018. NASA/Roscosmos

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
The International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking, October 2018. NASA/Roscosmos

Expedition 51 Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency photographed Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft as it approached the International Space Station, April 2017. NASA/ESA

A photo taken by European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake aboard the International Space Station shows an Aurora over northern Canada, taken from a point just north of Vancouver, January 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Tim Peake

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 2015. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari is photographed in her seat on board the Soyuz TMA-9 spacecraft while enroute to the International Space Station, September 2006. REUTERS/NASA

A sunrise photograph taken by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly aboard the International Space Station as he prepared to depart the space station and return to Earth, March 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly

The Cygnus cargo ship nears the robotic arm at the International Space Station, March 2016. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft, October 2018. NASA/Roscosmos

Astronaut Mike Hopkins, Expedition 38 Flight Engineer, as he participates in the second of two spacewalks in December 2013. REUTERS/NASA

A winter storm affecting the U.S. East Coast is seen from the International Space Station, January 2016. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, more than 200 miles above Earth, March 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A large lightning strike on Earth lights up solar panels on the International Space Station in a photograph taken by astronaut Kjell Lindgren, September 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Kjell Lindgren

Astronaut Dave Wolf during a spacewalk aboard the International Space Station's robot arm, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A view showing part of the United States mainland from the state of Florida to Louisiana just before dawn, photographed by NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, September 2014. REUTERS/Reid Wiseman/NASA

NASA astronaut Scott Kelly inside the cupola of the International Space Station, March 2016. REUTERS/NASA

A view from the International Space Station shows the Western Sahara Desert where it meets the Atlantic Ocean in a photograph shot by Expedition 40 Commander Steve Swanson, May 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Russia's Lake Baikal in a photo taken by Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, February 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station, November 2009. REUTERS/NASA

The Aurora Borealis in a photograph taken from the International Space Station by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, August 2014. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst

International Space Station crew members Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the U.S, Alexander Gerst of Germany and Sergey Prokopyev of Russia mark Halloween, October 2018. ROSCOSMOS/via REUTERS

The sun reflects off an ocean in a photograph taken by German astronaut Alexander Gerst, July 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station, June 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by a night view of the Earth and starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station May 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A Russian cosmonaut works during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

A Soyuz spacecraft docked with the International Space Station, July 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights shows the shuttle on its way home as photographed by the Expedition 28 crew of the International Space Station, July 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, an Expedition 36 flight engineer, using a 400mm lens to photograph Earth some 250 miles below from inside the International Space Station cupola, June 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 2010. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck, May 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A portion of the International Space Station backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, February 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The sun rising over the South Pacific Ocean as photographed by an Expedition 35 crew member, May 2013. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Expedition 32 flight engineer, outside the International Space Station, September 2012. REUTERS/NASA

A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator in a photograph taken by an Expedition 36 crew member, July 2013. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station, May 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata, February 2014. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, serving as part of Expedition 36, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity, July 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The moon rises in a photograph taken in low Earth orbit by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, August 2017. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft, October 2018. NASA/Roscosmos

