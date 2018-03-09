Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 8, 2018

International Women's Day

A woman has her face painted before attending a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Activists light flares as they march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A pro-Trump supporter (R) argues with a demonstrator taking part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women participate in a demonstration in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Demonstrators hold posters as they march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Protesters take part in a demonstration during a nationwide feminist strike in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Activists participate in a march to call for an end to violence against women in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women take part in a march in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A plane with a banner reading 'Support Women - Repeal the Eighth' flies over a march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Protesters stage a demonstration as part of a nationwide women's strike against gender inequality in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Demonstrators march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Andean women march during a demonstration in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
People perform during a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
People wear red ribbons on their faces during a demonstration in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Activists take part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman participates in a demonstration in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women take part in a rally in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman shows a noose around her neck as she takes part in a rally in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women beat drums and sing during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a movement against rapes on the occasion of International Women�s Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Activist and members of the LGBTQ community participate in a march to call for an end to violence against women in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
People attend a pro-women rights rally in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Activists march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Acid attack survivors walk on the runway during a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Susanne Jungo climbs up the Prison Tower for the "50-50 more women in politics" event, which launches a campaign to have an equal representation of women in Swiss politics for the national elections in 2019 and beyond, in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A protester holds a banner reading "Fight Like A Girl" during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
An activist, with the phrase "We are in Mourning" written over her body, takes part in a march in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women wear knickers as masks during a demonstration in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
People march during a demonstration as part of a nationwide feminist strike in Valencia, Spain. A placard (L) reads "I cover my hair, not my brain". REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women's rights activists shout during a gathering on the street in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Participants attend a rally Place de la Republique in Paris for gender equality and against violence towards women. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman hold sign as she takes part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women attend a protest as a part of the #MeToo movement in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A protester holds a poster reading "Revolution" during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women's right activists march on the street in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
An assembly factory employee takes part in a self-defence class with a policewoman as part of a police program in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony at the police headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Participants stand behind security barriers during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
A woman places names of missing girls at a memorial with a message that reads "Not One More", marking the women who have gone missing or found dead, during a protest at Paso del Norte international border crossing, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Girls shout slogans during a protest demanding equal rights for women in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Women's rights activists display streamer that reads "Women's Empowerment" while marching along a busy street during a celebration in Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
