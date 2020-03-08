Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 11:25am EDT

International Women's Day

A woman in a gas mask attends a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. The placard reads "Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman in a gas mask attends a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. The placard reads "Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman in a gas mask attends a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. The placard reads "Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 23
Law enforcement officers block activists during a rally held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Baku, Azerbaijan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Law enforcement officers block activists during a rally held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Baku, Azerbaijan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Law enforcement officers block activists during a rally held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Baku, Azerbaijan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
2 / 23
Women occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Women occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
3 / 23
A woman wearing a face mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus, holds a sign reading "Long live the eighth of March the International Women's Day" as she protests during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A woman wearing a face mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus, holds a sign reading "Long live the eighth of March the International Women's Day" as she protests during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman wearing a face mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus, holds a sign reading "Long live the eighth of March the International Women's Day" as she protests during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 23
Members of a women's collective gesture as they sing the song "The rapist is you", that became famous in Chile, marking the International Women s Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Members of a women's collective gesture as they sing the song "The rapist is you", that became famous in Chile, marking the International Women s Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Members of a women's collective gesture as they sing the song "The rapist is you", that became famous in Chile, marking the International Women s Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 23
A woman takes part in a protest to mark the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman takes part in a protest to mark the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman takes part in a protest to mark the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
6 / 23
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
7 / 23
Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women's rights activist during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women's rights activist during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women's rights activist during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
8 / 23
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
9 / 23
Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
10 / 23
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 23
Anti-feminist activists carry a coffin as they stage a performance "Funeral of feminism" on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. The writing on the coffin reads: "Feminism". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Anti-feminist activists carry a coffin as they stage a performance "Funeral of feminism" on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. The writing on the coffin reads: "Feminism". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Anti-feminist activists carry a coffin as they stage a performance "Funeral of feminism" on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. The writing on the coffin reads: "Feminism". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
12 / 23
Women gesture as they take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Women gesture as they take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women gesture as they take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
13 / 23
Activists shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya

Activists shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Activists shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Close
14 / 23
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Close
15 / 23
Activists kiss as they take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists kiss as they take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Activists kiss as they take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
16 / 23
Women of General Confederation of Labour (CGT) attend a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Women of General Confederation of Labour (CGT) attend a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women of General Confederation of Labour (CGT) attend a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 23
People hold placards with the names of victims of femicide during a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People hold placards with the names of victims of femicide during a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
People hold placards with the names of victims of femicide during a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 23
An activist holds a placard as Filipino women march during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

An activist holds a placard as Filipino women march during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
An activist holds a placard as Filipino women march during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
19 / 23
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
20 / 23
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Skopje, North Macedonia March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Skopje, North Macedonia March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Skopje, North Macedonia March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
21 / 23
Women prepare ahead of a protest marking International Women's Day at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Women prepare ahead of a protest marking International Women's Day at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women prepare ahead of a protest marking International Women's Day at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Close
22 / 23
Women take a photo as they finished the "Beauty Run" race to mark International Women's Day in Minsk, Belarus March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Women take a photo as they finished the "Beauty Run" race to mark International Women's Day in Minsk, Belarus March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Women take a photo as they finished the "Beauty Run" race to mark International Women's Day in Minsk, Belarus March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Women of the world

Women of the world

Next Slideshows

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

1:30am EST
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a...

Mar 06 2020
Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

The love between Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, overcame physical barriers at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care...

Mar 06 2020
Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

Mar 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

Love speaks through glass panes at coronavirus facility

The love between Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, overcame physical barriers at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state.

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Protests over a rise in transport fares continue against Chile's government.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Candidates and voters interact with creatures big and small on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast