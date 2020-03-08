International Women's Day
A woman in a gas mask attends a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. The placard reads "Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote". REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Law enforcement officers block activists during a rally held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Baku, Azerbaijan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Women occupy a street on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A woman wearing a face mask, following an outbreak of coronavirus, holds a sign reading "Long live the eighth of March the International Women's Day" as she protests during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier...more
Members of a women's collective gesture as they sing the song "The rapist is you", that became famous in Chile, marking the International Women s Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman takes part in a protest to mark the International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Diyarbakir, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women's rights activist during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women's March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-feminist activists carry a coffin as they stage a performance "Funeral of feminism" on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. The writing on the coffin reads: "Feminism". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Women gesture as they take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Activists shout slogans during a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Cansu Alkaya
Women in costumes take part in a rally during Women's Day celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Activists kiss as they take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Women of General Confederation of Labour (CGT) attend a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People hold placards with the names of victims of femicide during a protest demanding equality on International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An activist holds a placard as Filipino women march during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Women chant slogans as they protest during the International Women's Day in Skopje, North Macedonia March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Women prepare ahead of a protest marking International Women's Day at Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Women take a photo as they finished the "Beauty Run" race to mark International Women's Day in Minsk, Belarus March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
