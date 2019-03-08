Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 8, 2019

International Women's Day

A participant reacts during a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People take part in a protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
The "Woman Power" symbol is repainted on the windows of the Danner Foundation's house in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Women put a banner in place on the statue at the Place de la Repubique that reads, "Witches' Square" as they take part in a protest to highlight the pay disparity between women and men, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Yazidi women attend a ceremony at Lilash Temple to commemorate the death of women who were killed by Islamic State militants, during International Women's Day, in Shikhan north of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A Yazidi woman lights candles during a ceremony at Lilash Temple to commemorate the death of women who were killed by Islamic State militants, during the International Women's Day, in Shikhan north of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A woman holds a placard during a march marking International Women's Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A counter-demonstrator is detained by riot police as activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany. The sign reads: "Spike patriarchy!" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
People celebrate International Women's Day at a nursing home in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People celebrate International Women's Day at a nursing home in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Demonstrators from Amnesty International hold placards outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy on International Women's day to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef in Paris, France. The placard reads: "Freedom for Loujain, Aziza and Iman". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Female soldiers of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) distribute flowers to women during the International Women's Day near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People attend a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Women take part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Demonstrators hold up their hands during a rally in solidarity with Syrian women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Syrian refugees take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A participant attends a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Servicemen of the National Guard guard as activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
