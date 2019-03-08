International Women's Day
A participant reacts during a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People take part in a protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The "Woman Power" symbol is repainted on the windows of the Danner Foundation's house in Copenhagen, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS
Women put a banner in place on the statue at the Place de la Repubique that reads, "Witches' Square" as they take part in a protest to highlight the pay disparity between women and men, in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Yazidi women attend a ceremony at Lilash Temple to commemorate the death of women who were killed by Islamic State militants, during International Women's Day, in Shikhan north of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Yazidi woman lights candles during a ceremony at Lilash Temple to commemorate the death of women who were killed by Islamic State militants, during the International Women's Day, in Shikhan north of Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A woman holds a placard during a march marking International Women's Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A counter-demonstrator is detained by riot police as activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany. The sign reads: "Spike patriarchy!" REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People celebrate International Women's Day at a nursing home in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
People celebrate International Women's Day at a nursing home in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Demonstrators from Amnesty International hold placards outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy on International Women's day to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women's rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef in...more
Female soldiers of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) distribute flowers to women during the International Women's Day near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People attend a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Women take part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Demonstrators hold up their hands during a rally in solidarity with Syrian women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Syrian refugees take part in a march marking International Women's Day in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A participant attends a rally, held to support women's rights and to protest against violence towards women, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Activists attend a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on the International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Servicemen of the National Guard guard as activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern...
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hit crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to Reuters witnesses, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Ageing noodle vendor helps keep Singapore foodie culture alive
Leong Yuet Meng, 90, still runs a wonton noodle stall in downtown Singapore, selling at least 200 bowls on any given day.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
China's Congress meets
Military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.
Deadly tornadoes strike Alabama
Rescuers in Alabama dig through the remnants of homes and businesses destroyed by a spate of tornadoes that killed at least 23 people, including children, the deadliest such storms to strike the United States in almost six years.