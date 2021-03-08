Edition:
International Women's Day

A woman gestures during a march marking International Women's Day in Beirut, Lebanon March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

A woman with the female gender symbol painted on her face attends a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Brussels, Belgium, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A staff member of a daycare centre gives a flower to an elderly resident, among those who have been confined to their homes for more than a year during the pandemic, in Ribeira de Pena, Portugal, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Women protest by covering their faces next to a vandalized mural showcasing feminist figures, on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A demonstrator takes part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Demonstrators and police officers confront each other during a protest marking International Women's Day in Algiers, Algeria March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A mother sits atop a vehicle holding a cross reading "Not one more" during a caravan demanding an end to violence against women and femicide, ahead of a Women's Day protest, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

A police officer blocks demonstrators holding a banner as they protest during International Women's Day, in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

People participate in a rally for International Women's Day in Sydney, Australia, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

People attend a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Women attend a protest march against the rise in fuel prices on the occasion of International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A demonstrator holds a placard while taking part in a march to call for gender equality and protest against gender discrimination, marking the International Women's Day in Tokyo, Japan March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

People gather during an International Women's Day protest organised by Poland's Women's Strike in Warsaw, Poland March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel ?

People take part in a protest to call for gender equality and demanding an end to violence against women for International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Women take part in a rally demanding tax-free menstrual products during International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Counter-demonstrators throw balloons over police as activists take part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman takes a selfie with Russian servicemen during an International Women's Day celebration in Sevastopol, Crimea March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Women participants take part in a race during a sports event in connection with International Women's Day celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People dance and sing during a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators carry banners as they march during a protest marking International Women's Day in Algiers, Algeria March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Knives hang over Ernesto Gazzeri's sculpture 'Venus arrodillada' (kneeling Venus) as part of an intervention of Chilean artist Catalina Mena as a metaphor of domestic violence and the fragility of the human condition, according to the organizer, during the International Women's Day at the National Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An activist takes part in a rally for gender equality and against violence towards women on International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Vlasova

People attend a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Berlin, Germany March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

People take part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 8, 2021. The sign on a drum reads: "Beat patriarchy". REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Women dressed as sanitary pads take part in a rally demanding tax-free menstrual products during the International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Women, dressed in traditional clothes, gather during a celebration to mark International Women's Day, at the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Feminist activists dressed as Rosie the Riveter icon perform during a protest to call for gender equality and demanding an end to violence against women for International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A man carries flowers at a market on International Women's Day in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Women participants react as they pull a rope during a sports event in connection with International Women's Day celebrations in Peshawar, Pakistan March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A woman performs an act against the growing incidents of violence on women during International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

People take part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A demonstrator takes part in a march to call for gender equality and protest against gender discrimination, marking International Women's Day in Tokyo, Japan March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Women dressed as bride and groom take part in a mock wedding, during a celebration to mark International Women's Day, at the village of Sahel, in the mostly Berber Kabylie region in the mountains east of Algiers, Algeria March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar

Amnesty International France activists attend an action in support of women's rights defender Yasaman Aryani near the Iranian Embassy as part of International Women's Day in Paris, France, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Filipino demonstrators gesture while holding placards and banners as they attend a protest during International Women's Day, in Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

