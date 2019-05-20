Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 20, 2019 | 11:10am EDT

International World Beard and Moustache Championships

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses before taking part in one of the 17 categories of beard and moustache styles competing in Antwerp, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships poses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 15
People take part in the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People take part in the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
People take part in the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 15
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A participant of the international World Beard and Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Next Slideshows

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

6:55am EDT
On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces...

May 17 2019
Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags,...

May 17 2019
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

May 17 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Game of Thrones finale watch party portraits

Game of Thrones finale watch party portraits

Costumed attendees pose for portraits at a Game of Thrones finale party in Manhattan.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

On the frontlines of Tripoli

On the frontlines of Tripoli

The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags, despite deep divisions over marriage equality.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast