Pictures | Sun Jun 21, 2020 | 10:44pm EDT

International Yoga Day

People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Palestinian boys perform during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in Gaza City June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Participants perform yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Participants perform yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Afghan women perform yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A woman conducts a virtual yoga session from her house during International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An Afghan woman performs yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A participant performs yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Staff members of a hospital wearing protective face masks perform yoga on the rooftop of their hospital building during International Yoga Day, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Yoga instructor Kay Ghajar leads an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
India's yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of International Yoga day, in the northern town of Haridwar, India, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Palestinian boys perform during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in Gaza City June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Staff members of a hospital, wearing protective face masks, perform yoga on the rooftop of their hospital building during International Yoga Day, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Afghan women perform yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People perform yoga outside a residential house on International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
A man performs yoga during World Yoga Day at a park in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
