International Yoga Day
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Palestinian boys perform during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in Gaza City June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Participants perform yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants perform yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Afghan women perform yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
A woman conducts a virtual yoga session from her house during International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Afghan woman performs yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A participant performs yoga during a live broadcast marking World Yoga Day in Brussels, Belgium June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Staff members of a hospital wearing protective face masks perform yoga on the rooftop of their hospital building during International Yoga Day, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Yoga instructor Kay Ghajar leads an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
India's yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of International Yoga day, in the northern town of Haridwar, India, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria
Palestinian boys perform during a yoga and flexibility class on International Yoga Day in Gaza City June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Staff members of a hospital, wearing protective face masks, perform yoga on the rooftop of their hospital building during International Yoga Day, in Kolkata, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Afghan women perform yoga on a hilltop on International Yoga Day on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People perform yoga outside a residential house on International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man performs yoga during World Yoga Day at a park in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
