International Yoga Day
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People perform yoga at India Gate on International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Participants perform yoga at a stadium on International Yoga Day in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Israelis practice Yoga next to Jerusalem's Old City, on International Yoga Day. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman takes a selfie during a yoga class on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Israelis practice Yoga next to Jerusalem's Old City, on International Yoga Day. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Yoga Guru Keshav Ananda performs on International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Indian paramilitary soldiers perform yoga at a stadium during International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Participants perform yoga at a stadium on International Yoga Day in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
