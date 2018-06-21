Edition:
International Yoga Day

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People perform yoga at India Gate on International Yoga Day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Participants perform yoga at a stadium on International Yoga Day in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Israelis practice Yoga next to Jerusalem's Old City, on International Yoga Day. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A woman takes a selfie during a yoga class on International Yoga Day in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Israelis practice Yoga next to Jerusalem's Old City, on International Yoga Day. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Yoga Guru Keshav Ananda performs on International Yoga Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

People practice Yoga on International Yoga Day in a port of Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People perform yoga on International Yoga Day in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier, during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian paramilitary soldiers perform yoga at a stadium during International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Revellers practice yoga before sunrise as they welcome in the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge stone circle in southwest Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants perform yoga at a stadium on International Yoga Day in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

