Inventor debuts flying car drone
A Philippine inventor has unveiled what he calls a flying sports car that represents the future of transport, riding it out of a warehouse towards a cheering crowd, leaving a cloud of dust in his wake. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Former dancer and camera operator Kyxz Mendiola flew and hovered for a few minutes in a single-passenger contraption powered by the "multicopter" technology commonly used in small unmanned drones. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A journalist rides in Kyxz Mendiola's drone flying car. Mendiola's machine, the "Koncepto Milenya", can fly as high as 20 ft and speed up to 37 mph but its maiden flight lasted just a little over 10 minutes. He said it took a long time to save up...more
The machine, which can carry up to 220 lbs, could shave hours off trips in cities like the capital, Manila, crippled by chronic traffic problem, Mendiola felt. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
"When we have to go somewhere about an hour's drive, this can take you there in five minutes," he said. An added safety feature is that the craft's 16 rotary motors allow it to keep flying, even if one or two fail, he added. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Kyxz Mendiola gestures after testing his flying car invention in the province of Batangas, Philippines, September 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
