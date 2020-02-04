Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 3, 2020 | 8:31pm EST

Iowa Democrats choose their 2020 candidate

Elizabeth Warren visits a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren visits a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren visits a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 19
Precinct captains for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg joke together at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Precinct captains for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg joke together at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Precinct captains for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg joke together at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
2 / 19
Rebel Codi, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, tries to draw supporters over to the Sanders area of the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Rebel Codi, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, tries to draw supporters over to the Sanders area of the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Rebel Codi, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, tries to draw supporters over to the Sanders area of the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 19
Voters stand below a placard with the name of Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Voters stand below a placard with the name of Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Voters stand below a placard with the name of Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 19
People arrive at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

People arrive at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
People arrive at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 19
People wait for a caucus in a fire station in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

People wait for a caucus in a fire station in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
People wait for a caucus in a fire station in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
6 / 19
Posters for Joe Biden stand near voters waiting for a caucus to begin in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Posters for Joe Biden stand near voters waiting for a caucus to begin in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Posters for Joe Biden stand near voters waiting for a caucus to begin in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 19
Registration is carried out in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Registration is carried out in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Registration is carried out in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
8 / 19
Supporters of Pete Buttigieg hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Pete Buttigieg hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Supporters of Pete Buttigieg hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 19
A supporter of Tom Steyer poses with a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Tom Steyer poses with a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A supporter of Tom Steyer poses with a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 19
Supporters of Bernie Sanders gather in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Bernie Sanders gather in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Supporters of Bernie Sanders gather in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 19
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren hang a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Elizabeth Warren hang a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren hang a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 19
A supporter of Pete Buttigieg views a chart in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Pete Buttigieg views a chart in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A supporter of Pete Buttigieg views a chart in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 19
Caucus participants arrive to register in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Caucus participants arrive to register in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Caucus participants arrive to register in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 19
Voters raise their hand as they gather to choose their candidate during a satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Voters raise their hand as they gather to choose their candidate during a satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Voters raise their hand as they gather to choose their candidate during a satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 19
The Iowa satellite caucus packet is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Iowa satellite caucus packet is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
The Iowa satellite caucus packet is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 19
Emily Hagedorn gives a phone call to announce the election results during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Emily Hagedorn gives a phone call to announce the election results during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Emily Hagedorn gives a phone call to announce the election results during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 19
Posters of Pete Buttigieg lie on chairs before a caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Posters of Pete Buttigieg lie on chairs before a caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Posters of Pete Buttigieg lie on chairs before a caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 19
Worker Joe Robinson vacuums at the site of Bernie Sanders' caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Worker Joe Robinson vacuums at the site of Bernie Sanders' caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
Worker Joe Robinson vacuums at the site of Bernie Sanders' caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Next Slideshows

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial nears its conclusion in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has...

6:40pm EST
Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

2:55pm EST
World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...

2:40pm EST
Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

2:35pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial nears its conclusion in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls

Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls

Democratic hopefuls make their pitch to the voters of Iowa.

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Scenes from the ground game in Iowa.

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast