Iowa Democrats choose their 2020 candidate
Elizabeth Warren visits a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Precinct captains for Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg joke together at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Rebel Codi, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, tries to draw supporters over to the Sanders area of the Maple Grove Methodist Church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Voters stand below a placard with the name of Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People arrive at a caucus at the Maple Grove Methodist church in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People wait for a caucus in a fire station in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Posters for Joe Biden stand near voters waiting for a caucus to begin in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Registration is carried out in Kellogg. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Supporters of Pete Buttigieg hold signs at a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Tom Steyer poses with a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders gather in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Elizabeth Warren hang a sign in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Pete Buttigieg views a chart in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Caucus participants arrive to register in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Voters raise their hand as they gather to choose their candidate during a satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Iowa satellite caucus packet is pictured in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emily Hagedorn gives a phone call to announce the election results during the satellite caucus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Posters of Pete Buttigieg lie on chairs before a caucus in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Worker Joe Robinson vacuums at the site of Bernie Sanders' caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
