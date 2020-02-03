Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 3, 2020 | 2:20pm EST

Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls

Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Davenport, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Davenport, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Davenport, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 24
People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 24
Supporters listen to Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters listen to Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Supporters listen to Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 24
Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 24
A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 24
Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
6 / 24
Local residents attend a campaign event for Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents attend a campaign event for Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Local residents attend a campaign event for Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 24
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 24
Local residents listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Local residents listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 30. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 30. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 30. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 24
Elizabeth Warren's daughter Amelia listens as she speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren's daughter Amelia listens as she speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Elizabeth Warren's daughter Amelia listens as she speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 24
Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 24
A woman holds a sign as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A woman holds a sign as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A woman holds a sign as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 24
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 24
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
15 / 24
Crowd members watch as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Crowd members watch as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Crowd members watch as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
16 / 24
A woman reacts as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman reacts as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A woman reacts as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
17 / 24
People attend a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People attend a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
People attend a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 24
Supporters of Bernie Sanders attend his campaign town hall meeting at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Supporters of Bernie Sanders attend his campaign town hall meeting at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Supporters of Bernie Sanders attend his campaign town hall meeting at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 24
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 24
A supporter wipes away tears as Amy Klobuchar speaks at a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter wipes away tears as Amy Klobuchar speaks at a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
A supporter wipes away tears as Amy Klobuchar speaks at a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 24
Elizabeth Warren meets with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren meets with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Elizabeth Warren meets with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 24
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Next Slideshows

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Scenes from the ground game in Iowa.

2:05pm EST
Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

12:00pm EST
World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...

11:45am EST
Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

11:40am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Volunteers get out the vote in Iowa

Scenes from the ground game in Iowa.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lead the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.

Best of Super Bowl LIV

Best of Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Miami.

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

Democratic hopefuls make final push in Iowa

A crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates criss-cross Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

Chinese cities are largely deserted, with tourist attractions shut and Starbucks coffee shops requiring temperature checks and masks.

Iraq government pushes to end protests

Iraq government pushes to end protests

Protests broke out in Baghdad and several southern cities after President Barham Salih named Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister in an effort to end the ongoing political unrest.

Australia's charred landscape

Australia's charred landscape

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast