Iowans listen to Democratic hopefuls
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Davenport, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People attend a Pete Buttigieg campaign rally in Muscatine, Iowa, January 21. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Supporters listen to Bernie Sanders as he speaks at a campaign field office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Local residents listen as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at a local bar in Davenport, Iowa, January 28. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A tearful Michelle Tipsword asks Elizabeth Warren a question about special education funding at a campaign town hall meeting in Davenport, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crowd members watch Amy Klobuchar speak in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Local residents attend a campaign event for Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 29. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus Rally in Iowa City, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Local residents listen as Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Decorah, Iowa, January 30. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren's daughter Amelia listens as she speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Ames, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Amy Klobuchar holds a campaign event at a brewpub in Bettendorf, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman holds a sign as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Get Out the Caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Ames, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
Crowd members watch as Amy Klobuchar speaks during a town hall in Waterloo, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
A woman reacts as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People attend a campaign event for Pete Buttigieg in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of Bernie Sanders attend his campaign town hall meeting at La Poste in Perry, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Audience members listen as Elizabeth Warren speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Grimes, Iowa, January 20. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter wipes away tears as Amy Klobuchar speaks at a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People are seen as Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa, February 1. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Elizabeth Warren meets with a group of volunteer leaders for her campaign at Lucky's on Sixteenth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crowd members react as Amy Klobuchar speaks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, February 2. REUTERS/Brenna Norman
