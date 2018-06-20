Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 20, 2018 | 5:05pm EDT

Iran 0 - Spain - 1

Spain's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal with Isco. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal with Isco. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Spain's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal with Isco. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
1 / 10
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
2 / 10
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji reacts. REUTERS/John Sibley

Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji reacts. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji reacts. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
3 / 10
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
4 / 10
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
5 / 10
Iran fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Iran fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 10
Iran players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iran players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 10
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 10
Spain's David Silva in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Spain's David Silva in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Spain's David Silva in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
9 / 10
Iran fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Iran fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Iran fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Next Slideshows

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.

2:10pm EDT
Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal takes on Morocco in World Cup action.

11:40am EDT
Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia takes on Egypt in World Cup action.

Jun 19 2018
Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Poland takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

Jun 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Turkey prepares for presidential vote

Polls suggest Sunday�s vote may be close, with the AK Party possibly losing its parliamentary majority and the presidential vote potentially going to a second round.

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay 1 - Saudi Arabia - 0

Uruguay takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal takes on Morocco in World Cup action.

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visit Beijing.

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in Sumatra.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast