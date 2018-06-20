Iran 0 - Spain - 1
Spain's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their first goal with Isco. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji reacts. REUTERS/John Sibley
Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates before it was disallowed after a VAR review. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/John Sibley
Iran fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Iran players look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Spain's David Silva in action. REUTERS/John Sibley
Iran fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
